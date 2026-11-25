As the year draws to a close, many homeowners look forward to refreshing their living spaces and welcoming the new year with a renewed sense of style. However, giving your home a makeover does not necessarily mean investing in expensive furniture, undertaking major renovations or changing the entire décor scheme. Sometimes, thoughtful rearrangements, creative styling and small additions can make all the difference. (Also read: Bathroom renovations are ignored in Indian homes: Interior expert explains what complicates remodelling )

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle , Kirti Madan, creative and art director, Mahima Group, shares simple and practical ways to refresh your home without stretching your budget.

Re-arrange, re-imagine, re-discover

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“There is something lovely about starting afresh. My philosophy has always been that a home should reflect the people who live there. It should grow with you and reflect who you are, your changing tastes and the things that make everyday life meaningful. Often, the most beautiful transformations can come from using what you already have,” says Kirti.

One of the simplest ways to give a room a fresh feel is by rearranging the furniture. Moving the sofa closer to a window, creating a cosy reading corner with an existing armchair or changing the position of the dining table can make a familiar space feel entirely different.

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Give familiar rooms a fresh feel without costly renovations by rearranging furniture, decluttering and styling items you already own.

{{^usCountry}} “Before you start buying new items, take a moment to rediscover what you already have. Experiment with different furniture arrangements and declutter surfaces. Sometimes, simply placing your existing belongings more thoughtfully can make your home feel more inviting and refreshed,” she suggests. Create a story with textures and colours {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Before you start buying new items, take a moment to rediscover what you already have. Experiment with different furniture arrangements and declutter surfaces. Sometimes, simply placing your existing belongings more thoughtfully can make your home feel more inviting and refreshed,” she suggests. Create a story with textures and colours {{/usCountry}}

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Refreshing your interiors does not necessarily require repainting walls or investing in expensive décor elements. Small additions such as lighter cushion covers, a new throw or fresh curtains can introduce colour and give a room a renewed appearance.

“Textures can instantly add warmth and character to a room. Materials such as linen, cotton, jute and wood help create depth without making the interiors look overwhelming. A neutral sofa with textured cushions or a simple wooden table paired with a handmade runner can create a subtle yet memorable statement,” explains Kirti.

Combining different materials and finishes can also help create visual interest while maintaining a cohesive look. The idea is to introduce small changes that complement the existing interiors rather than replace everything.

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Personal artwork and meaningful objects add character without requiring a major makeover.

Bring the outside in

Adding greenery is another simple way to make a home feel more relaxed and welcoming. “A little greenery can instantly make a home feel more relaxed and lived-in. Plants soften a space and create a connection with nature. You do not need a large garden to achieve this. In smaller homes, hanging planters, windowsill plants and small tabletop arrangements can work beautifully,” says Kirti.

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The focus should be on incorporating nature through thoughtful, manageable additions rather than overcrowding the space with plants.

Small details can make all the difference

Sometimes, the smallest details can have the biggest impact on how a room looks and feels. Updating old lampshades, replacing cabinet handles, adding a decorative mirror or creating a feature wall with personal photographs and artwork can give familiar spaces a fresh identity.U

Kirit says thoughtful choices and patience can transform familiar spaces while keeping them true to their residents.

“Lighting is often overlooked, but it can completely transform the mood of a room. Warm lamps and softer sources of light can make a space feel more intimate, particularly during the evening. Using multiple light sources instead of relying on a single overhead light can help create a more layered and inviting atmosphere,” she adds.

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Personal touches such as artwork, photographs and meaningful decorative objects can further enhance the character of a home, making it feel more individual and welcoming.

“As the new year approaches, I would encourage homeowners to be less influenced by trends. A beautiful home does not necessarily mean following the latest styles. It should feel like home in every corner. A limited budget should never restrict creativity. With thoughtful choices, patience and an appreciation of what you already own, you can transform familiar spaces into something truly special,” concludes Kirti.