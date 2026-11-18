Many Indian homes undergo renovations over time, as interior styles evolve. New ones enter, while old ones become obsolete. Homeowners always stay on top of the latest trends in order to make their homes great conversation starters and feel refreshed. But one aspect of most homes continues to be neglected: bathrooms. They are limited only to functional value and still stuck in old 90s and early 2000s design.

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We asked an expert why bathroom interior revamp appears to be stuck in limbo. Gita Ramanan, co-founder and CEO of DesignCafe, told us that bathrooms often do not get renovated as much as other rooms.

“Most Indian homes have been renovated in the last decade; the kitchen got upgraded to modular cabinets, the living room got better lighting and furnishings, the wardrobes got smarter storage solutions inside or sliding doors outside. Then you walk into the bathroom, which is used more often than any of them, and you’ll find that it has been left for last.”

What is the reason behind this lag? Is it the lack of choice in the market? Ramanan disagreed and ruled out a lack of choice as the reason, as there is a range of sanitaryware fittings available today, and tiles are better than before and easier to buy.

She said, “The bathroom has stayed behind for a different reason: the process of getting one built has barely changed. In that sense, the market is stuck in 1990. Not in how the bathroom looks, but in how it gets remade.”