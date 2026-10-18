Step inside a Russian entrepreneur’s grand New York mansion inspired by the Winter Palace with a 24-carat gold staircase and private ballroom

Imagine living in a mansion that feels like a palace, complete with a 24-carat-gold staircase, a private ballroom, and a tennis court. A Russian entrepreneur in New York has turned this extraordinary vision into reality, drawing inspiration from one of Russia’s most iconic landmarks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On October 17, content creator Priyam Saraswat took to Instagram and shared a video offering viewers an exclusive tour of the grand mansion. Inspired by the Winter Palace in St Petersburg, Russia, where the entrepreneur grew up, the luxurious residence features elegant Italian furniture, a glass elevator, a private library, and even an indoor racketball court. (Also read: ₹1.08 lakh">Step inside Alia Bhatt’s Mallorca villa with a private chef and yacht services where she holidayed with her girl gang; one night costs ₹1.08 lakh )

A mansion inspired by Russia’s winter palace

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Russian entrepreneur revealed that his childhood in St Petersburg played a significant role in shaping the mansion’s design. “The house was inspired by the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia, where I grew up,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Russian entrepreneur revealed that his childhood in St Petersburg played a significant role in shaping the mansion’s design. “The house was inspired by the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia, where I grew up,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

One of the first highlights was the grand staircase, which he called the ‘bridal staircase’. “Oh my God! This is all real gold, 24-carat,” Priyam exclaimed upon learning about the staircase’s finish.

The mansion also features a ballroom where the owner hosts parties, along with a spacious family room furnished with Italian furniture and a ceiling approximately 20 feet high. “This is Italian furniture. We call it a family room,” the entrepreneur explained.

The residence also boasts impressive paintings, a grand piano that the owner described as “the best piano in the world,” and a formal dining room with seating for 22 people. Admiring the interiors, Priyam remarked, “I feel like a king when you stay here. It is like a palace.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Private garden, glass elevator and indoor sports court

Beyond its luxurious interiors, the mansion features a beautiful garden and a private tennis court. “Look at this garden. There’s a tennis court,” Priyam said while exploring the outdoor space.

The property’s granite stonework is another notable feature. The entrepreneur explained that the stones were cut into precise rectangular shapes using diamond saws, highlighting the craftsmanship involved in the construction.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The mansion also has a glass elevator offering scenic views of the property. “Look at the view from the elevator. It’s so pretty,” Priyam remarked. The tour continued through the private library and into the basement, where Priyam discovered an indoor racketball court, adding another recreational feature to the expansive residence.

Bringing a piece of Russia to New York

Explaining his connection to Russia, the entrepreneur said, “I grew up in St. Petersburg, Russia, just a block away from Winter Palace. I was inspired by that and built this house.” He revealed that he made numerous trips to Russia to source materials and bring workers to New York for the project, helping incorporate elements of his homeland into the mansion.

The mansion combines Russian architectural inspiration, intricate craftsmanship, and modern luxury. More than an extravagant residence, it reflects the entrepreneur’s personal connection to St. Petersburg and the Winter Palace that inspired his dream home in New York.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}