Step inside dreamy Sikkim home with Studio Ghibli vibe, Pinterest decor and pretty lights: Decor hacks you can steal for your small apartment

If your social media feed is full of 'no revenge' videos, you have likely seen the one from Sikkim. The caption is blunt and perfect: "No revenge because this is my house in India." It says everything. You do not need to prove anything when you come home to this — a real house in Sikkim, living a quiet Studio Ghibli life. Also read | Step inside 6,500 square foot Kodaikanal home with soothing interiors, lawns: The definition of quiet luxury and nature-first design

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You cannot download a Himalayan view. But you can steal the formula — 'peace, plants, and pretty light', as the homeowner and content creator shared in the caption of an Instagram video — even in a tiny apartment. We watched every frame and distilled it into five lessons worth copying.

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No tube lights

{{^usCountry}} The first frame tells you everything. No harsh white light. Only warm, layered glow. The living room is a low taupe sectional by huge windows, lit only by lamps. On a blue tiled cube, a milky orb lamp glows atop a burgundy base. Next to it is a wavy red lamp with a pleated shade. At night, a black arched lamp arcs over a low platform bed; a pleated parasol lamp glows; a paper pendant hangs like a cloud. The whole wall becomes cinema because a compact projector plays Ghibli. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first frame tells you everything. No harsh white light. Only warm, layered glow. The living room is a low taupe sectional by huge windows, lit only by lamps. On a blue tiled cube, a milky orb lamp glows atop a burgundy base. Next to it is a wavy red lamp with a pleated shade. At night, a black arched lamp arcs over a low platform bed; a pleated parasol lamp glows; a paper pendant hangs like a cloud. The whole wall becomes cinema because a compact projector plays Ghibli. {{/usCountry}}

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How to copy: Forget the big ceiling light. Get three lamps at three heights — floor, table, shelf. Also read | Step inside stunning 30-year-old renovated home in Kerala

Everything sits low so the room feels huge

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This house is grounded. Literally. The sofa is low, modular, tufted in greige-mauve, like iced chocolate. It sits low so your eye goes to trees. With it are low wooden tables, teal wave rugs, and terracotta cushions. Bedroom is the same: low wooden platform, crinkled pink duvet, waffle throws, sheer curtains filtering forest light. Office chair is low chrome. Low furniture makes ceilings look taller and windows bigger. That is why corners look massive.

How to copy: Go low. A low sofa and a low bed make any small apartment feel open and calm.

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Neutral does not mean boring

This is why it never feels like a catalogue. It lets your inner child decorate. Open white shelves with Hello Kitty, My Melody plush, leopard bags, tiny art, hearts, postcards pinned like a perfect mess. Large art leans on the floor — pink portrait, framed print by window. At night, projector on, Ghibli on wall. Daytime: laptop open, tea tray on bed, plants everywhere. It feels lived-in, not staged.

How to copy: Do not drill 12 holes. Lean a big frame on the floor. Make a desk collage with prints you love. Get a cheap mini projector — blank wall becomes personality instantly. Also read ₹28 lakh-a-year 1BHK in Dubai: How an all-white palette, low-profile furniture and skyline views make a small rental feel double its size">| Inside a ₹28 lakh-a-year 1BHK in Dubai: How an all-white palette, low-profile furniture and skyline views make a small rental feel double its size

Storage can actually be cute

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Storage usually kills small-space dreams. Not here. That cobalt blue tiled cube? It is a side table and storage. Chrome wire shelves are shiny, multi-tiered, and reflective, holding vinyl, a monstera, books, candles, and red lamps. Open shelving shows designer bags next to plush toys, heels next to art. Even staircase chandelier — rectangular cascade of glass — turns passage into moment. Every corner earns its keep and looks good doing it.

How to copy: Swap bulky cupboards for a tiled stool, a chrome cart, and a ribbed side table. If storage reflects light, the room feels airier.

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Super cosy vibes

Yes, this home has pine ceilings and carved doors. But the layers add texture, making it huggable. From rugs and Tibetan weaves to throws, and plants everywhere — big monstera, pothos on balcony rail, dried stems in vases. A balcony overlooking a misty forest, prayer flags, faint Kanchenjunga, and sheer curtains that turn the sun into a soft haze.

How to copy: Starter pack — one wave rug, one chunky throw, one big plant. Add sheers if the sun is harsh.

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