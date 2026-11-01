Step inside Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo's 3,000-square-foot Malibu beach house that blends ocean views and vintage decor

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo gave a tour of her mid-century beach house in a YouTube video shared by Architectural Digest (AD) in November 2022. Built in 1979, the house is about 3,000 square feet and was built by the actor to create a safe and cosy haven for her.

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In the video tour shared by AD, Ellen Pompeo showcases her completely rebuilt Malibu beach house, which she designed alongside her close friend and decorator Martin Lawrence Bullard. The residence prominently features a mid-century modern aesthetic, highlighted by striking book-matched marble, expansive glass walls, and a curated mix of vintage furnishings.

Inside Ellen Pompeo's beach house

Throughout the property, from the cosy family spaces and customised kitchen to the vibrant children's rooms and art-filled guest quarters, the design balances sleek architectural lines with warm, inviting textures. The Grey's Anatomy actor shared with AD that the home accommodates her bustling family life with frequent guests, blending personal touches, meaningful artwork, and relaxed outdoor areas.

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{{^usCountry}} “I like to say I manifested this house. I knew I couldn’t afford it, but I didn’t tell anyone that,” the actor shared with AD, talking about the interiors of the house. The entry’s walls are clad in a richly veined, rare Brazilian marble known as black Agatha; a vintage cutting table from the Yves Saint Laurent studio becomes the centrepiece; and a bench in green fabric, along with a vintage sofa, steals the show. Scenic views and effortless living {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I like to say I manifested this house. I knew I couldn’t afford it, but I didn’t tell anyone that,” the actor shared with AD, talking about the interiors of the house. The entry’s walls are clad in a richly veined, rare Brazilian marble known as black Agatha; a vintage cutting table from the Yves Saint Laurent studio becomes the centrepiece; and a bench in green fabric, along with a vintage sofa, steals the show. Scenic views and effortless living {{/usCountry}}

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The home is a lively yet comfortable coastal retreat that celebrates scenic ocean views and effortless California living. “Some people want a sterile home that makes them feel like they’re at a spa. But I love design that tells a story,” the actor told AD. The bedroom is proof of the same. The room is decorated with a massive patio overlooking the ocean, floor-to-ceiling windows offering scenic views, a modern four-poster bed with a metallic frame, veined marble walls, plush carpeted floors, and a massive plant.

About Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo is an American actor and producer best known for starring as Dr Meredith Grey on the long-running ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy, becoming one of the highest-paid actors on television and transitioning into an executive producer role. She also gained early critical acclaim in the feature film Moonlight Mile (2002), followed by appearances in Catch Me If You Can (2002) and Old School (2003).

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