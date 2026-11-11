Step inside Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah's Mumbai home: Red exposed brick walls, bold black kitchen, huge closet to cute kids room with bunk bed

Let's talk about comedian Krushna Abhishek's house because actor and TV personality Archana Puran Singh did a full house tour on her YouTube channel on November 6, and it is not what you would expect from a TV star's home. Also read | Step inside Amyra Dastur’s beautiful home: Vintage Parsi heritage, endless corridors, high ceilings, a movie poster wall and four cats

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It is warm and a little chaotic in the best way. And it is so Krushna. Forget those all-white, museum-like celebrity homes in Mumbai. This one actually looks lived in. He stays here with his wife, actor and reality TV personality Kashmera Shah, and their two children.

The living spaces have cafe vibes

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The first thing you notice is the light. The living room is huge and bright, with big windows letting in so much natural air and sunlight that it feels like you are sitting outside. Then you see the walls. Textured red exposed brick is everywhere, giving the whole space a rustic cafe-meets-loft charm. Against that brick, Krushna and Kashmera have placed plush grey sofas and one bold red sofa, all arranged around a glass table.

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{{^usCountry}} There is a dining table nearby and a giant television directly facing the sofas for the ultimate movie-night setup. One wall has a wide cityscape wallpaper that makes it look like you are sitting at a cafe. There is a Santa Monica street sign stuck against the red brick, plus small toy cars, catchy quote frames, and quirky knick-knacks lined up on the brick surfaces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is a dining table nearby and a giant television directly facing the sofas for the ultimate movie-night setup. One wall has a wide cityscape wallpaper that makes it look like you are sitting at a cafe. There is a Santa Monica street sign stuck against the red brick, plus small toy cars, catchy quote frames, and quirky knick-knacks lined up on the brick surfaces. {{/usCountry}}

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Sleek kitchen to spacious walk-in closet

Right next to the living space is the kitchen, and it is a complete vibe shift. Think modern matte-black cabinets, sleek built-in appliances, and organised glass storage jars lined up. It is clean, minimal, and it balances the colour and texture in the living room.

This is the part of the tour that genuinely deserved its own episode: Krushna's walk-in wardrobe. It is basically floor-to-ceiling storage units filled with an extensive collection of clothes, designer shoes, and statement jackets worth lakhs. And the clothes are exactly what you would expect from Krushna: colourful, funky, and full of personality. It is not a boring, beige celebrity closet. It is loud, it is fun, and it looks like getting dressed in there would be an event in itself.

The bedrooms are all about comfort

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The master bedroom is simple, featuring a comfortable bed and a large television. Because why have one TV when you can have one in every room? Then there is the dedicated room for the couple's twin sons; and it is adorable. There is a bunk bed, subtly patterned wallpaper, printed curtains, and toys everywhere. It is not styled to look perfect for the camera. It looks like kids actually live there, play there, and make a mess there.

Every house needs a heart, and in Krushna's home, it is the mandir. Decorated with warm overhead lighting, the peaceful corner houses idols of various deities. Throughout the house, those red brick textures keep popping up against modern furniture, and personal touches are everywhere. Nothing feels overly formal or untouchable – and that is what makes this house tour good.

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