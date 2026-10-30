Step inside Modern Family star Sofia Vergara's LA mansion with hand-painted ceilings, historic antiques and resort views

Actor Sofia Vergara gave a tour of her Los Angeles estate in a video shared by Architectural Digest (AD) on YouTube in February 2024. The Colombian-American five-time Primetime Emmy Award star, best known for Modern Family and Griselda, lives in a palatial Beverly Park mansion.
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According to Sofia, when she bought the house, it resembled a castle you might find in Transylvania. However, with the expert help of interior designer Ohara Davies-Gaetano, Vergara’s home was transformed into a Mediterranean paradise in the heart of California, she told AD.
Sofia Vergara’s stunning Los Angeles home
Ornate European touches fill Sofia’s home, from an 18th-century French limestone fireplace to baroque antiques placed beneath a 19th-century Italian chandelier, truly transporting one to the luxurious rivieras of Europe. AD describes the house as a perfect sanctuary to enjoy for years to come.
“My friends from Colombia find any excuse to visit. There’s just something about this place that makes guests want to stay. It’s special. I still wake up every day thinking, I can’t believe this is my life,” the actor told AD, talking about her vibrant, light-filled haven.
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“My friends from Colombia find any excuse to visit. There’s just something about this place that makes guests want to stay. It’s special. I still wake up every day thinking, I can’t believe this is my life,” the actor told AD, talking about her vibrant, light-filled haven.
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The formal dining room and kitchen serve as central gathering spaces; the actor admits she does not cook but enjoys hosting her loved ones. Every main room opens seamlessly to the backyard and pool area, which was specifically designed to evoke a lush, tropical Mediterranean resort. The garden is also Sofia's favourite detail of the house.
Personal touches are scattered throughout the home, including a cherished artwork by Fernando Botero, a collection of crystal birds, and a historic fireplace sourced from the Waldorf Astoria. Finally, an exquisite bathroom, a glass wall that turns into storage for her impeccable Chinas, and a meticulously organised closet that holds sentimental family photographs and serves as her favourite retreat become the stunning details that make the home a paradise.
The pool and bedroom
Built on a hill from scratch, the outdoor pool area was designed to evoke a Mediterranean villa in Italy, paired with tropical plants that remind Sofia of Colombia.
Meanwhile, her cosy bedroom features a four-poster bed and a separate sitting area in her bedroom where she lounges during the day to avoid unmaking her bed. Designed in beige and grey tones with an arched doorway, a bathtub, and scenic outdoor views, the bathroom becomes another highlight of the space.