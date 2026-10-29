Step inside Kris Jenner's luxurious California home with vintage bar, open floor plan and contemporary art

In the YouTube video, Kris guides the audience through her tranquil space, including the living and dining areas, pointing out distinctive pieces such as a credenza purchased from Ellen DeGeneres and a decorative sheep that famously entertained Chrissy Teigen. According to AD , designers Tommy and Kathy Clements and Waldo Fernandez did the space for Kris.

In a home tour video shared by Architectural Digest (AD) in February 2019, Kris Jenner, mom to the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, shared a glimpse from inside her home in Hidden Hills, California. With a tranquil, open layout that defines the property, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's home is a mix of soothing textures, colours, and stones. Let's take a look inside.

Talking about her many homes before and how she finally designed this zen-like space where she could slow down, Kris shared with AD, “I've been collecting furniture and making houses for a lifetime. I've had so many different types of homes in so many different styles. In the '80s, my bedroom looked like a lavender-chintz supplier threw up all over it…I don't enjoy going out as much as I used to. My job is so hectic and chaotic. I'm always running a million miles an hour. I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful,” she explains.

The interiors The luxurious yet welcoming family home, tailored for both relaxation and frequent entertaining, utilises neutral tones, dark wood and cane furniture, a minimal fireplace, largely monochromatic rooms, and furnishings upholstered in silk, suede, alpaca, sheepskin, and other luxurious materials.

The home features an open floor plan intended to feel zen and calm, anchored by a prominent staircase. The living room features a calming colour palette and opens directly into the kitchen, so everyone can stay together during gatherings. One of the highlights of the house is the vintage 1955 bar that opens and lights up, featuring a custom lighter with her face on it, made by her daughter.

Pops of colour are introduced into her space by contemporary artworks that adorn the walls, including a Yoshitomo Nara painting, an Yves Klein Blue Venus, and a Tracey Emin neon sculpture. “The art was waiting for this house to happen,” Kris told AD.