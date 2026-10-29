Step inside Kris Jenner's luxurious California home with vintage bar, open floor plan and contemporary art
Kris Jenner’s Hidden Hills home blends neutral tones, dark wood, luxurious textures and contemporary art to create a peaceful retreat from her hectic life.
In a home tour video shared by Architectural Digest (AD) in February 2019, Kris Jenner, mom to the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, shared a glimpse from inside her home in Hidden Hills, California. With a tranquil, open layout that defines the property, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's home is a mix of soothing textures, colours, and stones. Let's take a look inside.
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Inside Kris Jenner's Hidden Hills Home
In the YouTube video, Kris guides the audience through her tranquil space, including the living and dining areas, pointing out distinctive pieces such as a credenza purchased from Ellen DeGeneres and a decorative sheep that famously entertained Chrissy Teigen. According to AD, designers Tommy and Kathy Clements and Waldo Fernandez did the space for Kris.
Talking about her many homes before and how she finally designed this zen-like space where she could slow down, Kris shared with AD, “I've been collecting furniture and making houses for a lifetime. I've had so many different types of homes in so many different styles. In the '80s, my bedroom looked like a lavender-chintz supplier threw up all over it…I don't enjoy going out as much as I used to. My job is so hectic and chaotic. I'm always running a million miles an hour. I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful,” she explains.
The interiors
The luxurious yet welcoming family home, tailored for both relaxation and frequent entertaining, utilises neutral tones, dark wood and cane furniture, a minimal fireplace, largely monochromatic rooms, and furnishings upholstered in silk, suede, alpaca, sheepskin, and other luxurious materials.
The home features an open floor plan intended to feel zen and calm, anchored by a prominent staircase. The living room features a calming colour palette and opens directly into the kitchen, so everyone can stay together during gatherings. One of the highlights of the house is the vintage 1955 bar that opens and lights up, featuring a custom lighter with her face on it, made by her daughter.
Pops of colour are introduced into her space by contemporary artworks that adorn the walls, including a Yoshitomo Nara painting, an Yves Klein Blue Venus, and a Tracey Emin neon sculpture. “The art was waiting for this house to happen,” Kris told AD.
About Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner is an American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman. She is widely known as the ‘momager’ who built and manages the multi-billion-dollar global entertainment and business empires of her children. She has six children from two marriages: four with her first husband, Robert Kardashian: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob; and two with her second husband, Caitlyn Jenner: Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More