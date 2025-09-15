Sofia Vergara backs out of Emmy Awards while on the way after ‘craziest’ eye allergy scare last minute

Sofia Vergara skipped the Emmy Awards Red Carpet this year because of a last-minute health emergency. The Modern Family star broke the news to her fans about her unfortunate absence in an Instagram post on September 15. She captioned, “Didnt make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye allergy right before getting in the car!” Sofia Vergara missed the Emmys due to an eye emergency that flared up while she was in the car.(PC: IG/@sofiavergara)

What happened?

According to what Sofia recounted in her caption, it seemed like she was actually on the way to the event. The pictures she shared showed her in brown smoky eye makeup, looking ready for the night. But the severity of the eye allergy made her rush to the hospital instead.

The left eye looked swollen and watery, making it nearly shut. Further, she also shared clips of her lying on an ER bed and rinsing her eyes with water from a faucet.

What can you do in case of any eye allergy?

While ideally any drastic eye allergy needs immediate medical care, and just like Sofia rushed to the ER, you too should. But if you are at home, you can give immediate care before you see a doctor.

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle from October 2024, eye surgeon Dr Jay Goyal revealed the common symptoms of eye allergy. He said, “Common symptoms of allergic conjunctivitis include a burning sensation, itching, redness of the eyes, puffy eyelids and a foreign body sensation.”

For managing the eyes and preventing the allergy from worsening before seeing a doctor, he recommended avoiding rubbing your eyes, gently washing them to remove any particles, and using a cool, gentle compress to soothe irritation and reduce swelling. To read more about eye allergy management, click here.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.