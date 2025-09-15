Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco to Adam Brody-Leighton Meester: The Emmys red carpet was basically date night

The 77th annual Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles last night. While it goes without saying that the event was a star-studded affair, a special shoutout needs to be given to all the gorgeous couples that walked down the red carpet, hand in hand, some in matching fits and all with mirroring smiles. So here we have, our top picks from the night.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are yet to be officially married — but that bridal glow was definitely hard to miss. Selena looked scintillating (and happy) in her flame red Louis Vuitton gown, while Benny kept it dapper in all-black Hereu. The happy couple will be wedded to one another before the month closes out, in a so far highly-guarded California ceremony.
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
Everybody does in fact want this! No one's ever going to get tired of watching Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester's affable chemistry. The lady turned out in a blush and silver Prada gown with perfectly bouncy head of ginger locks. Adam, also dressed in pale blue Prada was the perfect plus one.
Side note: The two will be sharing screen space in the upcoming second season of Nobody Wants This — and we're all here for it!
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Scarlett Johansson too picked Prada in THE it-girl summer colour, butter yellow. She looked truly ethereal in the crepe and chiffon number though that billion dollar smile can a hundred-percent be attributed to husband Colin Jost, who as always, was beaming bright standing next to the highest-grossing actor.
Adam Scott and Naomi Scott
Adam Scott, what with his Severance street cred, can very well be declared the man of the hour. A Thomas Browne suit complete with a floral brooch was his pick for the night. His producer wife Naomi Scott kept it chic and simple in an all-black evening gown, letting her hubby, deservedly take centre stage.
Halsey and Avan Jogia
Singer Halsey shimmered in a plunging, pleated matte black number with partner, actor and singer Avan Jogia, by her side who kept things sophisticated in all-grey — shoutout to the white booties!
Which couple was your red carpet favourite from last night?