Sydney Sweeney's tennis necklace at Emmys features a massive diamond so heavy that it might ‘bruise when you wear it’

The Emmy Awards were a starry affair as always, with stars arriving on the red carpet dressed to the nines. However, instead of their luxurious gowns, the jewellery stole the spotlight during the awards night. Especially, Sydney Sweeney's glittering diamonds. US actress Sydney Sweeney arrives for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles. (AFP)

In a September 15 Instagram post, jewellery influencer Julia Chafe highlighted the luxurious details about Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney's diamond jewels, which she wore to the Emmys. Julia offered a humorous commentary, speculating about the carat weight of various pieces, including a tennis necklace, earrings and rings.

‘The most painful jewellery’

In the video, Julia highlighted that Sydney wore all Lorrainne Schwartz jewellery to the Emmy Awards 2025. She pointed out that the actor wore a tennis necklace, two gigantic diamond rings on each hand, and the largest pear-shaped diamond earrings she had ever seen. She also exaggerated the perceived weight of the diamonds, suggesting they are so large they would be "painful" to wear.

Going into the details of Sydney's jewels, Julia said, “I thought Selena Gomez's engagement ring was going to be the size of this Marquise diamond. You know, the size of diamond that bruises you when you wear it, because Sydney Sweeney's Emmy's jewellery is the most painful I've seen in a while.”

The massive Marquise diamond

Julia pointed out that although she didn't have the exact carat weights for the jewels, the tennis necklace might be made up of ‘3 carat diamonds, maybe more, maybe less.’ As for the Marquise diamond shining right in the centre, it weighs in pounds, not carats.

She quipped, “[Sydney] also had to wear two gigantic diamond rings on each hand because if she only wore one on one hand, she would tip over that way. And something I bet you didn't notice. The largest pear-shaped diamond earrings I've ever seen. Ow is all I have to say. Literally ow. There is nothing I like more than painful jewellery.”