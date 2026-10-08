Step inside Sunidhi Chauhan's lavish flat and a minimal dance studio with chic interiors in Mumbai's high-rise building. Watch video

Indian playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan opened the doors to her lavish Mumbai residence to give a house tour to Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip. The video was posted by the filmmaker on her YouTube channel on September 29, 2025.

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The video shows Sunidhi Chauhan giving a tour of her living space and dance studio, discussing her illustrious musical career, and preparing a vegetarian meal with Farah Khan. Let's take a look inside her home:

Inside Sunidhi Chauhan's home

During her interaction with Farah Khan, Sunidhi Chauhan shared several details about her home. The singer lives in the same high-rise apartment building as Farah Khan, and the two confessed that they often bump into each other and chat in the elevator. She occupies more than one floor in the building: one is her flat, where she lives with her family; the other is her dance studio with a vanity section, where she practises with her team and gets ready for her shows.

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{{^usCountry}} At the time of the visit, Sunidhi revealed that the kitchen was undergoing major renovation, which is why they had to go to Farah's apartment to cook. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the time of the visit, Sunidhi revealed that the kitchen was undergoing major renovation, which is why they had to go to Farah's apartment to cook. {{/usCountry}}

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The interiors

As one enters Sunidhi's lavish apartment, they are greeted by a foyer tastefully decorated with a large mirror and plants. A glass-and-wood door leads visitors to a second foyer, from which one can enter the living area. Dark wooden flooring, floor-to-ceiling French windows leading into the balcony, ambient lighting, modern chandeliers, dark wood furnishings, a plush couch, and a cute dining area liven up the space.

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One of the highlights of the living room has to be a frame containing heartwarming messages, created as a recent birthday wish for her by her team and loved ones. Looking at the messages written inside it, Farah Khan remarked that everything written about Sunidhi was ‘all true’.

Dedicated rehearsal and training space

Sunidhi maintains an open, uncluttered space in her high-rise building on a different floor from her flat, which she has equipped with makeup and hair setups, and with an empty space specifically for dance rehearsals and training with her team.

The space features chic wooden flooring, a plush tan leather couch, vintage wooden chairs, arched windows and doorways, and a stunning vanity space with a huge mirror and chic dressing table. Sunidhi also displays her multiple awards and accolades in this space. Large windows and a French window-balcony allow ample natural light to enter the space, illuminating the interiors.

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