Step inside the final season of Koffee With Karan set: Plush rust velvet couch, Mumbai-inspired murals, golden chandeliers and signature glamour

Koffee With Karan has always been about more than celebrity gossip and candid conversations. Its set, with its plush couch, dramatic colours and signature glamour, has become just as recognisable as the show itself. Salman Khan kicked off the final season with a solo guest withe special appearance of Karisma Kapoor. The actor has appeared on the show before, including in Season 4 alongside his father, Salim Khan. He also featured in the 100th episode during Season 5, sharing the couch with his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

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As the popular chat show returned tonight for its final season, the familiar setting got another moment in the spotlight, providing a fitting backdrop for one last round of celebrity confessions, banter and surprises.

A play of rich colours and patterns

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Koffee With Karan season 9 welcomes viewers back to a set covered in deep reds, warm browns and soft lighting. A large carpet in shades of red, blue and cream adds colour to the floor, with its geometric print drawing attention to the seating area. The rest of the decor comes together without making the space feel cluttered, giving the studio a rich, lived-in look.

The couch that has heard it all

The deep rust-coloured velvet sofa takes centre stage, with its curved design and soft upholstery adding a touch of old-school glamour. Opposite the sofa is a single armchair with a more defined silhouette and subtle upholstery. A low coffee table in a brass or gold finish sits between the two, tying the arrangement together. The setup is simple but instantly recognisable, having become one of the show's most familiar visual elements.

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A little bit of Mumbai on the walls

{{^usCountry}} A curved wooden pillar featuring a hand-painted mural adds a distinctly Mumbai touch to the set. The artwork showcases landmarks such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, bringing some of the city’s familiar sights into the studio. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A curved wooden pillar featuring a hand-painted mural adds a distinctly Mumbai touch to the set. The artwork showcases landmarks such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, bringing some of the city’s familiar sights into the studio. {{/usCountry}}

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The mural’s earthy ochre and terracotta tones sit well with the rest of the decor. It also gives the set a personal touch, paying tribute to Mumbai, the city that has been at the heart of the Hindi film industry for decades.

Orange walls, gold accents and the Koffee With Karan logo

The deep orange walls give the set a bold look, while the gold accents bring in a sense of classic glamour. Geometric patterns and softly lit set add detail to the backdrop without making it look too busy. The gold sunburst bearing the Koffee With Karan logo stands out against the red walls. The orange and gold palette this season is quite punchy with the Koffee wall being the highlight of it.

Chandeliers that change the mood

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Three chandeliers with gold, ribbed rings hang above the seating area, adding a modern edge to the otherwise classic set. The warm lighting brings out the rich colours and velvet textures, while keeping the elaborate decor from feeling too heavy.

A set made for one last round of conversations

The final season's set brings together familiar elements that have long been part of Koffee With Karan's visual identity. Back in September 2026, Karan announced that Season 9 would be the show's last. The decision brings a close to a run that began in 2004, when Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol appeared in the very first episode.

Who else could appear in the final season?

Reports have fuelled speculation about possible appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. There is also curiosity about whether the final season will bring in younger stars from the digital entertainment space and actors from South Indian cinema.

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