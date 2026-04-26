Step inside this stunning Mumbai home with a 125-year-old Burmese ceiling; internet says ‘even better than Taj Mahal’

Nestled in the Malabar Hills , Dr Jai Madaan’s Mumbai home is no less than a luxurious villa, where every corner and element narrates a story. Home is where your heart belongs and Madaan’s home amidst the Mumbai city hustle and bustle ensures peace in all corners. Drawing inspiration from astrology and Indian architectural style, the house is designed in a way that it is vastu compliant in all manners. The entire house is adorned with artistic pieces, silverware , and metalware to create a positive vibe and promote prosperity.

Dr Jai Madaan is a prominent Indian celebrity astrologer, vastu consultant, motivational speaker, and spiritual healer. In a recent house tour video with Priyam Saraswat, she gave a tour of her Mumbai home, located in Malabar Hills. Her house speaks about her personality and exudes a luxurious villa vibe. Let’s take a look at her home, which is taking the internet by storm.

Into the living room The house welcomes with a beautiful glass door with a golden design all over. The living room opens into a large space and a massive sea-facing window. Lined with artistic decor pieces, a white couch, and a beautiful 125-year-old Burmese ceiling, the living room looks no less than a royal courtroom. Dr Madaan highlights that the window area of the living space is her most favourite spot. She mentioned that with all the unrest in the world, she finds peace relaxing at this spot. Dr Madaan also highlighted one of the corners of her house that features all 12 zodiac signs, but the Indian version.

Followed by the living room, Dr Madaan took the viewers to her workspace. She mentioned that there are no walls in the house, and it's all mirrors and glasses, sealing the space. The workspace features a large desk decked with all her necessary elements and a globe made of an ostrich’s egg. The desk also delights with Ganesha and Lakshmi idols.

Stunning dining area to spacious bedroom The dining area is another beautiful spot of the house that features a massive dining table and a mirrored ceiling that shows a reflection of the dining table. The 12 chairs of the table feature 12 zodiac signs. Dr Madaan calls it like cosmos eating together. The aesthetic chandelier on the ceiling above the dining table and flowers made the whole space blend perfectly.

Dr Madaan takes viewers to her bedroom space as well, which was all decked up in white and ensures a sea view all the time. In fact, her restroom is also built without any walls.

Internet reaction One of the user commented, “Never seen such a beautiful house in my life, maybe Indraprasth must have looked like this so I imagine, Breathtaking.”

Another wrote, "This house is way more beautiful than any of the celebrities or ministers house's.... She's leaving Laxmi & Sarawati it feels".

Other commented, “I am more of a ‘less is more’ but there is no denying this lady has great taste, the attention to details, beautiful crafted ceilings and items around the house and everything was thought of purposely.”