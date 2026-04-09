Step inside real estate tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani's lavish 6-storey residence in Mumbai's Malabar Hills with sea view

Niranjan Hiranandani’s home in Malabar Hills is a six-story building named Kanta after his mother. In the video, the real estate tycoon explains that while he has a house in Powai , he chooses to stay in Malabar Hills because of the ‘connection of people.’

Known as one of India’s real estate pioneers, Hiranandani shared his personal journey from early business failures to building a massive empire in the video. However, the highlight was his beautiful home that marries modern aesthetics with minimal decor and statement art pieces.

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, a prominent real estate tycoon who transformed quarry lands into the township of Powai, opened the doors to his posh residence in Malabar Hills , one of Mumbai's most affluent areas. The home tour video was shared by Curly Tales on August 29 last year.

The building is occupied by Niranjan and his wife, his sister-in-law (who lives on one of the floors), and two tenants, to make the building feel ‘more lively.’ The home features a beautiful atmosphere, with large spaces, statement decor, vibrant artwork, and even a stunning ‘favourite’ spot for the evenings that offers a sea view. During the interview, he shared that the home hosts traditional cultural elements.

As one enters the house, they are welcomed into a foyer that leads to the residence's main entrance and features eclectic golden wall accents, a statement door, a well-lit corridor with accent light-illuminated stairs that lead to upper floors, and patterned walls, giving an idea of what's in store inside Hiranandani's lavish home.

Inside, the decor is minimal yet elegant. The spacious living room invites viewers into a well-lit space, with warm lighting and natural light from large windows that lead to the sea-view balcony. The living area is also divided into multiple sections, making it perfect for hosting large gatherings.

As for the dining area, it is illuminated with a modern crystal chandelier. A marble-top table that seats 16 people becomes the anchor of the spacious room, decorated with nature-inspired wallpapers, accent wall lighting, and marble flooring. It also opens into an indoor bar area featuring a marble bar counter with multiple shelves lined up with expensive liquor.