Step inside massive Los Angeles villa where BTS lived while making their comeback album Arirang; it costs…
BTS stayed at the Summitridge Manor while making their album Arirang. The lavish villa is in Beverly Hills and available on Airbnb. Here's what it costs.
BTS is creating history with their comeback album Arirang, which sold a staggering 4 million copies on its first day. The album topped international charts, surpassing the group’s previous first-week sales record, and its lead track, Swim, dominated iTunes in 90 countries.
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A few days after the album's debut, the group also released a Netflix documentary – BTS: The Return – that offered rare behind-the-scenes access to their daily lives and the process of making the album. For a part of the documentary, BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hop, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – stayed at a villa in Los Angeles. This is where they worked together on Arirang.
Inside the estate where BTS made Arirang
The Netflix documentary BTS: The Return offers a glimpse of the Los Angeles estate where the group stayed while working on their comeback album, Arirang. From spacious interiors to a private poolside theatre, the estate is available to book on Airbnb for those looking to experience a bit of pop history firsthand.
Tucked in Beverly Hills, California, the villa, called Summitridge Manor, is surrounded by landscaped grounds. The multi-storey estate has eight bedrooms, a library, seven beds, over 10 bathrooms, a pool room, a study area, and multiple shared areas. Large balconies overlooking the valley, equipped with garden furniture, add a rustic charm to the estate.
The luxurious details
The estate also features a lavish swimming pool and hot tub with sunbeds for relaxation, as well as a well-equipped home gym with a treadmill, stationary bike, yoga mat, and free weights for a workout.
The estate is reminiscent of a charming villa in the south of France, set on nearly an acre of lush greenery. While the facade follows a white-and-grey pattern with stone flooring, the interiors speak of modernity.
The multiple bedrooms and shared spaces feature wooden flooring, large windows to let in natural light, a modular kitchen, vibrant art, stylish chandeliers, modern bathrooms with windows that look out over the valley, and luxurious walk-in closets.
How much does it cost to stay in the villa?
According to the Summitridge Manor listing on Airbnb, guests must stay for at least a month at the estate. A 30-day stay at the villa would cost you approximately ₹1,33,58,208.
Arirang is dominating the charts
Arirang is dominating the charts, topping iTunes in 88 countries, including Italy, Mexico, and Sweden. In South Korea, Swim quickly rose to No. 1 on real-time charts like Melon and Bugs, with all tracks from the album entering Melon’s Top 100. The song maintained its top position for hours, underscoring its instant popularity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More