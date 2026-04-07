Step inside 100-year-old Jalandhar home of Ashok Mittal, industrialist who replaced Raghav Chadha for Rajya Sabha post

Mittal's home is a historic property approximately 100 years old, built around 1930. Meanwhile, his family owned the property for about 25 years. According to the industrialist, the house comes under the bungalow category, which restricts owners from increasing the covered area—a rule he appreciates because it preserves the large gardens inside his home.

Mittal, the founder chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU), was in the news recently for replacing Raghav Chadha as the Rajya Sabha deputy leader as part of internal restructuring. In the video, he shares several unique architectural and lifestyle features of his lavish home.

Industrialist-turned-lawmaker Ashok Mittal , AAP's Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, recently opened his home in Jalandhar Cantonment for a house tour. Curly Tales shared a video of the residence on YouTube on April 2.

As one enters the bungalow, they are greeted by manicured gardens, verdant greenery, and a stone driveway that leads to the one-storey residence, with an old-world charm. The house features simple yet elegant furniture, stylish modern lamps, ornate-framed mirrors, portraits of Hindu gods, arched doorways, and minimal decor.

The details One of the most unique features about the home is the ceiling; the roof was constructed using recycled railway tracks (iron girders). This was done to be cost-effective and because the steel used for tracks is exceptionally strong and safe.

Meanwhile, the walls are made of unbaked mud bricks rather than fired bricks, as they provide natural insulation, keeping the interior cool during the summer and warm during the winter. The home spans approximately four acres and features lush greenery, and is home to 20 to 25 different species of birds.

The family practices organic farming on the grounds, growing roughly 90% of their daily vegetables. Additionally, Mittal constructed an open badminton court and a half-kilometre-long raw-mud track within the property for morning walks, and divided the track into eight sections for barefoot walking.

Who is Ashok Mittal? Industrialist-turned-lawmaker Ashok Mittal is AAP's Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab. He is the founder chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU) and reportedly a chartered accountant by profession.

A native of Punjab's Jalandhar, he is a law graduate from Guru Nanak Dev University and also has an honorary Doctorate ‘Honoris Causa’ from Atal Bihari Vajpayee University (ABVU) in Chhattisgarh, according to the bio on his website. In the past, he has received accolades such as the Indian Red Cross Award, Punjab Gaurav Award, Shiksha Ratan Award, and National Education Excellence Awards.