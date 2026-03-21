BTS comeback album Arirang sells nearly 4 million copies on day 1, setting new K-Pop and global milestones in music
The album topped international charts, with its lead track Swim dominating iTunes in 90 countries.
BTS has smashed records with the release of their fifth full album, Arirang, which sold a staggering 3.98 million copies on its first day, according to Big Hit Music, the HYBE-owned label. According to the label, the album’s debut sets a new benchmark in K-pop, surpassing the group’s previous first-week sales record. Fans around the world have embraced the album, propelling it to the top of multiple international charts and highlighting BTS’ global influence. The overwhelming response centres on the group’s first full-group comeback in nearly 4 years.
Arirang is dominating charts in 88 countries
Arirang has dominated the iTunes Top Albums chart in 88 countries, including Italy, Mexico, and Sweden. Its lead track, Swim, has also topped iTunes Top Songs charts in 90 countries, including the US, UK, Japan, Germany, and France. In South Korea, Swim quickly rose to No. 1 on real-time charts like Melon and Bugs, with all tracks from the album entering Melon’s Top 100. The song maintained its top position for hours, underscoring its instant popularity.
The music video for Swim has had a major global impact, trending at No. 1 in 70 countries, including the US, UK, Mexico, and France. With striking visuals, high-energy choreography, and the group's signature storytelling, the video has captivated fans worldwide. Produced under the guidance of Bang Si-hyuk, Arirang explores BTS's identity, the challenges they have faced, and the universal emotions of growth, perseverance, and resilience. Swim embodies the idea of pushing forward despite life’s obstacles, resonating deeply with listeners.
The album’s record-breaking sales surpass BTS's previous first-week milestone of 3.37 million copies set by Map of the Soul: 7 in February 2020, achieved in a fraction of the time. This remarkable achievement demonstrates the group’s continued global appeal and the loyalty of their fanbase, known as ARMY, which spans continents and generations.
About BTS comeback concert
BTS is set to hold their highly anticipated BTS The Comeback Live: Arirang concert at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, marking the group’s first full-group performance in nearly four years. The event will be streamed live globally on Netflix, giving fans worldwide a chance to watch the performance in real time. The band is expected to perform tracks from their new album Arirang, including the lead single Swim, blending high-energy choreography with emotionally resonant moments. Anticipation is high as fans eagerly await what promises to be a historic milestone in BTS’s comeback journey. Fans in India can watch BTS’s The Comeback Live: ARIRANG concert live on Netflix at 4:30 PM IST on March 21, 2026
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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