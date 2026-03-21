BTS comeback album Arirang sells nearly 4 million copies on day 1, setting new K-Pop and global milestones in music

BTS has smashed records with the release of their fifth full album, Arirang, which sold a staggering 3.98 million copies on its first day, according to Big Hit Music, the HYBE-owned label. According to the label, the album’s debut sets a new benchmark in K-pop, surpassing the group’s previous first-week sales record. Fans around the world have embraced the album, propelling it to the top of multiple international charts and highlighting BTS’ global influence. The overwhelming response centres on the group’s first full-group comeback in nearly 4 years. BTS's upcoming concert, The Comeback Live: Arirang, marks their first full-group performance in nearly four years, streamed live on Netflix.

Arirang is dominating charts in 88 countries Arirang has dominated the iTunes Top Albums chart in 88 countries, including Italy, Mexico, and Sweden. Its lead track, Swim, has also topped iTunes Top Songs charts in 90 countries, including the US, UK, Japan, Germany, and France. In South Korea, Swim quickly rose to No. 1 on real-time charts like Melon and Bugs, with all tracks from the album entering Melon’s Top 100. The song maintained its top position for hours, underscoring its instant popularity.

The music video for Swim has had a major global impact, trending at No. 1 in 70 countries, including the US, UK, Mexico, and France. With striking visuals, high-energy choreography, and the group's signature storytelling, the video has captivated fans worldwide. Produced under the guidance of Bang Si-hyuk, Arirang explores BTS's identity, the challenges they have faced, and the universal emotions of growth, perseverance, and resilience. Swim embodies the idea of pushing forward despite life’s obstacles, resonating deeply with listeners.

The album’s record-breaking sales surpass BTS's previous first-week milestone of 3.37 million copies set by Map of the Soul: 7 in February 2020, achieved in a fraction of the time. This remarkable achievement demonstrates the group’s continued global appeal and the loyalty of their fanbase, known as ARMY, which spans continents and generations.