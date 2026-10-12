Step inside Tusshar and Ektaa Kapoor’s luxury apartment in Pune: Glowing circular bed, glamorous green dining table and soft glam everywhere

Film and TV producer Ektaa Kapoor and her brother, actor Tusshar Kapoor, have unveiled their high-rise apartment in Pune, and it's not just a home — it's a full-blown soft glam fantasy. And, you need to see it in the October 11 house tour video shared on Curly Tales' YouTube channel to believe it. Also read | Step inside Tusshar Kapoor's multistory Juhu home with ‘very American’ vibe that almost looks like an office: Pics

They have a giant Klimt in their living room

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The entire open-plan living room is built around a huge arched mosaic of Gustav Klimt's 'The Kiss'. Made of sparkling gold and mosaic tiles, it catches the sunlight from the floor-to-ceiling windows and literally glows.

The rest of the living and dining room is a careful curation of comfort and opulence. Forget a tiny chandelier. Above their curved, cloud-like ivory sofas hangs a massive sculptural installation that looks like floating glass leaves dipped in brass. It's set into a coffered ceiling with soft cove lighting, so the whole room feels like it's in golden hour 24/7.

And that green malachite dining table isn't wood. It's not glass. It's solid green malachite — with that swirly pattern. Paired with emerald green velvet chairs, it gives the space a rich look.

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Their kitchen makes marble look like wallpaper

{{^usCountry}} This dedication to materials and textures continues into the kitchen – sleek beige fluted cabinets, dramatic black marble with white pattern covering the counters and the entire backsplash, and a huge central island that literally glows. There's a halo of warm amber LED light underneath it, so the massive stone looks like it's floating — a floating marble island in a kitchen with a stunning view of the Pune skyline. Also read | Step inside India's prettiest college campus in Pune that looks like a ‘Dharma movie set’ The bedrooms are literally different universes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This dedication to materials and textures continues into the kitchen – sleek beige fluted cabinets, dramatic black marble with white pattern covering the counters and the entire backsplash, and a huge central island that literally glows. There's a halo of warm amber LED light underneath it, so the massive stone looks like it's floating — a floating marble island in a kitchen with a stunning view of the Pune skyline. Also read | Step inside India's prettiest college campus in Pune that looks like a ‘Dharma movie set’ The bedrooms are literally different universes {{/usCountry}}

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Bedroom one? All green velvet. The wall behind the bed is tufted emerald velvet, and the bed itself is circular and glows from underneath. It’s soft, and a little futuristic.

Bedroom two? Complete opposite energy. Classic old-money glam with a towering crimson velvet headboard set against a grey marble wall, traditional chandelier, and arched details.

The details are what make this home unique

It's the faux-fur throws casually draped on the sofas. It's the wooden ceilings on the balconies. It's the high-polish white marble floors that reflect everything like water. Nothing in this apartment is boring. Every texture — velvet, fur, marble, brass, glass — is layered. It's opulence. It's luxury. It's gold and marble and velvet, with curves, warm lighting, and sofas you can actually sink into.

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