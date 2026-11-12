Step inside YouTuber Bretman Rock's colourful 3-storey Hawaiian villa where every single room is as extra as he is: Live terrarium to wig wall

Back in 2021, Bretman Rock did not open his front door for Architectural Digest. The Filipino-American beauty influencer and YouTuber opened up his world. He walked through his colourful three-storey villa, a mansion nestled between the mountains and the sea. Also read | Step inside 6,500 square foot Kodaikanal home with soothing interiors, lawns: The definition of quiet luxury and nature-first design

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It was loud, soft and weird, and according to Bretman, it was a perfect representation of him: random, very colourful, and ‘very gay’. The house mixed local Hawaiian pieces with Filipino ones, supported local artists, and was filled with crystals. He called it his ‘gay Asian immigrant success fantasy’.

The formal living room

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Bretman called the space a strong representation of himself. Standouts included a live terrarium, his favourite piece, because it felt like nature indoors and was therapeutic to stare at. There was also a fireplace, rare in Hawaii. Then there was his favourite chair in the house: a ‘Bloom’ chair, by a Filipino designer, shaped like a flower.

The office and the dining room

His office was a ‘hot mess’ that matched him. Bretman surrounded himself with Crocs, gaming and YouTube setup items, and achievements. The piece he was most proud of was the E! People's Choice Award for ‘Beauty Influencer of the Year’. His favourite piece in the formal dining room was, in his words, the butt chair. The place featured a wallpaper, which evoked Where the Wild Things Are, one of the first books Bretman shared he could read after moving to the US.

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The kitchen and the other living rooms

{{^usCountry}} Bretman shared he mainly microwaved things in the kitchen but pretended to cook. It was where he hung with friends and especially where his mom cooked when family was over. Also, the house has three living rooms. The informal living room living room featured a small vinyl collection, a photo of him, more crystals, a TV. The third living room doubled as a gaming room with bright yellow sofas. Also read | Step inside Manish Malhotra’s massive bungalow that Farah Khan calls 'Pali Hill’s Taj Mahal’ The attic and beauty room {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bretman shared he mainly microwaved things in the kitchen but pretended to cook. It was where he hung with friends and especially where his mom cooked when family was over. Also, the house has three living rooms. The informal living room living room featured a small vinyl collection, a photo of him, more crystals, a TV. The third living room doubled as a gaming room with bright yellow sofas. Also read | Step inside Manish Malhotra’s massive bungalow that Farah Khan calls 'Pali Hill’s Taj Mahal’ The attic and beauty room {{/usCountry}}

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Upstairs were local paintings Bretman supported, including one of himself as the Girl with a Pearl Earring, and a turtle painting. Chalk drawings by his niece were on the wall. The attic was his ‘Bret-man cave’, a hangout for friends. Favourites included hard-to-find mahjong sets. He said he preferred sleeping there and journaled there. He called it his manifesting tower. He added that he loves the beauty room, a reminder of where he started with makeup: it had a large ‘wig wall’ with dozens of wigs.

The bedroom, the production room, and outside

Bretman's bedroom featured a stripper pole. He shared he had always dreamed of one and it woke him up every morning. There was another fireplace he never used because Hawaii was hot, but he called it a flex. A small everyday closet held his favourite pieces, sunglasses, and designer bags.

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Then there was the production room where he produced YouTube videos and did Zoom meetings. The patio had outdoor chairs, including a floating chair. He insisted the outdoor lounge was the front yard, not backyard. There were lounge chairs, a fire pit, and a statement succulent.