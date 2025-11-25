Step inside Manish Malhotra’s massive Bandra bungalow that Farah Khan calls 'Pali Hill’s Taj Mahal’. Watch video

Manish Malhotra, one of India’s most celebrated fashion designers, is known not just for his iconic creations but also for his lavish parties. His star-studded house gatherings often offer a peek into his luxurious Mumbai home. In the November 24 vlog on her YouTube channel, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, along with her cook Dilip, visited the celebrity designer’s stunning bungalow. Let’s step inside and take a look at what makes Manish Malhotra’s home as glamorous as his fashion. (Also read: Step inside Dharmendra’s peaceful 100-acre Lonavala farmhouse where he spent his final years surrounded by nature ) Farah Khan tours Manish Malhotra's glamorous Mumbai bungalow.

Inside Manish Malhotra's glamorous Mumbai home

Farah and Dilip entered Manish’s Pali Hill home and were immediately greeted by a golden lift. “His house is so huge that it even has a lift,” Farah said, calling it Pali Hill’s very own ‘Taj Mahal’. She then panned the camera to a stunning carpet laid out in the lobby.

Inside the airy drawing room, Farah pointed to a massive screen and said, “This is for watching films, TV, sports, complete with a full theatre sound system.” Manish instantly joked, “Mujhse gareeb koi nahi hai, I still work day and night.” Farah also revealed that the designer keeps a tray of mogra petals both at his home and studio.

The living area featured a table decorated with cases of real flowers, Manish’s favourite element, which are replaced twice a week. There was also a sleek bar setup for house parties. The aesthetic leaned into warm, muted tones, brown, beige, cream, and white, with striking artworks adorning the walls. “Aisa ghar agar Mumbai mein ho toh kya hi baat hai… bas Antilia aur Mannat ko chhorr ke,” Farah said, ranking his interiors right after the Ambani and Shah Rukh Khan homes.

Outdoor lounge, lava-themed bathroom and hotel-style kitchen

Manish then took her to the expansive outdoor area furnished with grey couches. He shared that he’s a neighbour of Saira Banu. “The trees in her house give such beautiful shade,” he said. “ I feel like I’m in a Udaipur palace,” Farah added. He even showed her his ‘lava-themed’ bathroom, which she initially mistook for another room.

The kitchen followed the same muted palette, cream, light brown, and white, giving it the vibe of a professional hotel kitchen. Manish also walked her through his office space, an entire room dedicated to ironing clothes, and various other striking corners of his stylish home.