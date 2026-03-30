Step inside 4-BHK Goa villa with stunning pool, timeless decor, vibrant aesthetic that revives Indo-Portuguese splendour
This villa combines old Goa's charm with modern luxury to create a serene retreat with Indo-Portuguese architecture, and a blend of indoor-outdoor living.
Perched thoughtfully atop the rolling hills of Badem, an architectural gem, Villa Giulietta by Vianaar, blends the nostalgic charm of old Goa with the refined sensibilities of modern luxury. This standalone 4-BHK Goa villa is a curated dialogue between heritage craftsmanship and contemporary indoor-outdoor living. Also read | Step inside Yuvraj Singh's Goa bungalow perched up on a picturesque hill with the most stunning view, serene vibe: Pics
Located just five minutes from the vibrant shores of Vagator Beach, the villa serves as a sanctuary of understated luxury, where every arch, moulding, and texture tells a story.
The architecture: A homage to Goan heritage
The villa’s exterior is a masterclass in Indo-Portuguese architecture. The facade is defined by an intricate play of geometry, featuring windows adorned with flower-shaped vents and elegantly rounded door shutters. A signature moulding band wraps around the first floor, cleverly connecting the arched doors and windows to create a visual rhythm of vertical and horizontal lines.
The entryway serves as a striking transitional gallery
Perhaps the most evocative feature is the balcao. Traditionally an open porch designed for social interaction, the architects have reimagined this space with a specially designed wall feature. This modification transforms the classic entrance into a cosy 'buffer zone', offering protection during Goa’s dramatic monsoon season while retaining the traditional sopo (built-in stone seating). In a nod to 16th-century techniques, the villa utilises oyster shell windows. This local craftsmanship allows a translucent, pearlescent light to filter into the home, a soft alternative to the harsh tropical glare.
The heart of the home
At the centre of the residence lies a double-height staircase lobby. Designed with a partially shaded roof and open windows, it functions as an internal garden courtyard. This architectural lung ensures that the 'interplay between shadow and light' remains a constant presence throughout the day.
The layout intentionally blurs the line between the built environment and nature. The poolside veranda is strategically extended to create an outdoor lounge that maintains perfect symmetry with the interior drawing room. The master suite features a spacious balcony that doubles as an architectural feature wall from the interior, enhancing the sense of boundless space. Moreover, a soft-edged, organic-shaped pool sits nestled within a private garden, contrasting the structured lines of the villa.
Interiors offer a vibrant nostalgia
Inside, the aesthetic shifts toward a Goan quaint charm. The design avoids excess, favouring timelessness and restraint, be it the flooring — from black-and-white checkerboard in the kitchen to Kota stone in windmill patterns — to the vaulted ceilings in ground-floor baths, and the use of earthy ochre, terracotta, and laterite paired with pops of mustard, teal, and soothing pinks.
Bathroom with stunning polished brass vessel sink
The bathrooms are particularly noteworthy, designed as private spas with Sukabumi tiles, micro-concrete finishes, and built-in planters that bring greenery indoors under the glow of strategic skylights. The architects have ensured that every room — from the mustard-hued guest suite to the Mediterranean-inspired built-in beds — is bathed in natural light and cross-ventilation.
The rooms lean into eclectic maximalism
From the mural depicting Goan nature to the ornate four-poster beds and rattan furniture, the villa is a celebration of local materials. It stands as a testament to the fact that luxury in Goa isn't about the loudest statement, but about the finest detail — the texture of a wall, the curve of a classic architrave, and the quiet peace of a hilltop breeze.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More