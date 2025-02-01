Step inside Yuvraj Singh's Goa bungalow perched up on a picturesque hill with the most stunning view, serene vibe: Pics

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh's Goa home is tastefully decorated, reflecting Yuvraj's personal style and showcasing his cherished memories and cricket accolades. In a new Instagram video, Good Homes Magazine gave an inside tour of the property that has been styled and decorated by Eshita Marwah of the design firm by e & co. Also read | Step inside Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan’s sprawling mansion in Khandala Yuvraj Singh's Goa villa with a blue and white decor theme exudes serenity, elegance, and a touch of coastal charm. (Instagram/ Yuvraj Singh)

Virtual tour of Yuvraj Singh's Goa bungalow

Speaking about Yuvraj's bungalow that is 'cocooned behind trees and away from the bustle of Goa' and is perched on a picturesque hill, Eshita said, “What’s interesting is that the bungalow is very easily accessible but still away from vision, and easily missable, hence giving the celebrity the anonymity they’d like, while also being very conveniently located.”

Inside Yuvraj's charming bungalow

Yuvraj's Casa Singh is a masterpiece of Goan architecture, blending seamlessly into its surroundings. The villa's design reflects Yuvraj's love for the region's rich cultural heritage. With its serene ambience, luxurious amenities, and unparalleled views, this celebrity home is the ultimate tranquil getaway.

Take a closer look:

Blue and white theme

This luxurious villa is a haven for those seeking a glimpse into the life of a cricket legend with family photos with wife Hazel Keech and other unique touches on display. The interior is tastefully decorated, reflecting Yuvraj's personal style and showcasing his cherished memories as a cricketer.

As you enter the villa, you'll be greeted by the calming ambience of the expansive decks and terraces adorned with potted plants and vibrant flowers. The outdoor deck with great views is another highlight of Yuvraj's Goa home. The interior and exterior both use calming shades like sky blue, light azure, or powder blue for walls, furniture, and accents adding serenity, elegance, and a touch of coastal charm to Yuvraj's home.

In a 2022 Instagram post, Yuvraj said his home in Goa 'is a sanctuary' for him and his loved ones. He also said taking a dip in the pool and enjoying a sunset from the sundowner deck is 'amazing'.