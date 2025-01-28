Step inside Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan’s sprawling mansion in Khandala with stunning view: It is breathtaking and dreamy

Filmmaker and veteran actor Rakesh Roshan’s Khandala property contains enviable amenities, from a sleek pool table to a stunning swimming pool surrounded by greenery and mountain views. The celebrity holiday home, featured on Netflix’s The Roshans, is stately yet manages to be fun, relaxed, and casual, with every space worthy of a good hang. Also read | Step inside Boney Kapoor's stunning ₹65 crore Mumbai home with grand staircase, dreamy decor, massive rooms. Watch Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan and their family's holiday home away from Mumbai is all about balancing indoor and outoor living. (Pictures courtesy: Elle Decor India)

Seriously seductive views of Khandala

Case in point: a private pool and lawn, perfect for a family getaway. Another example is the main white house with head-turning glass windows and doors the define the faced of the mansion and allow plenty of natural light to reach inside the home. The glass windows and doors also offer the best views of the picturesque hill station in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra, India, known for its breathtaking scenery.

The mansion features striking light fixtures and a majestic central staircase. (Pictures courtesy: Elle Decor India)

The interiors also create a tranquil atmosphere

Roshan's holiday home, with its high ceilings and white, wooden, and metallic decor theme, is peppered with glamorous accents and a few hints of flash – it is all about mixing glam with comfort. It is livable and elegant. The compound, which encompasses a series of interconnected lawns and seating spaces, celebrates the best of indoor-outdoor living. There is a also basketball court, sports room, spa, and much more.

The central staircase is a showstopper

From striking light fixtures and a majestic central staircase made of black railing to bright white rooms with pops of colour via statement walls, almost all of the mansion radiates a similar vibe of restrained luxe. It features restored antiques, gothic artefacts, Indian art, family portraits and baroque mirrors alongside contemporary furniture.

More about the home

Spread across 22,400 sq ft on a five-acre plot, the family vacation escapade offers expansive views of the Rajmachi hills and was designed by architect Grigoria Oikonomou from Sibha Grigoria Private Limited, as per a 2021 report by Elle Decor India.