Tamannaah Bhatia after getting kudos for her Aaj Ki Raat look: ‘Growing up, I was exposed to skinny bodies’

Like many of us when we were growing up, Tamannaah Bhatia was also exposed to skinny bodies, perfect faces, and stereotypically beautiful women on celluloid. However, in a new interview with Grazia India, the actor said she wants to prove that ‘women are much more than their body parts’. Tamannaah Bhatia in the song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2. (YouTube)

‘I’m constantly trying to prove that women are much more than their body parts’

During the interview, Tamannaah reflected on responsibly using her power as a public personality and her platform to do something meaningful. She said, “When I was younger, I didn’t really have an opinion on anything. But over the years, I realised that being in the public eyes gives you a lot of power. I need to use that for something bigger than myself. I need to make sure that I have something to say.”

The actor also talked about being exposed to stereotypical beauty standards while growing up and how it motivated her to bring better representation on screen. Tamannaah has often been praised for not caving into the ‘standard body’ seen on screen. She said, “I want to set the right example for people who have bestowed this responsibility on me."

“Growing up, I was exposed to such skinny bodies on celluloid and women being put into a box, so I’m very conscious of the fact that I want to represent something different. From the clothes I wear, to the roles I take on, to just the way I am, I’m constantly trying to prove that women are much more than their body parts or their conventions,” she added.

On the work front

Apart from her recent appearance in Stree 2, Tamannaah was last seen in Vedaa and Aranmanai 4. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Odela 2, directed by Ashok Teja and written by Sampath Nandi. The film is a sequel to the 2022 Telugu crime thriller Odela Railway Station.