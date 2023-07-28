When Huma Qureshi said having perfect hair or face didn't matter: I have so many friends who are shamed for being skinny

Actor Huma Qureshi once talked about how having perfect hair and waist didn't matter to her. Citing examples of her friends who were teased for being skinny, she has said that it's a woman's choice however she wants to be. She had also asserted that she never wanted to be the ‘It’ girl. Also read: Huma Qureshi on Tarla vs Neeyat clash: 'Vidya Balan paved the way for all of us' Huma Qureshi was last seen in Tarla.

Huma Qureshi turns a year older on Friday. The actor has always been vocal about body positivity. In fact, she also starred in the film, Double XL with Sonakshi Sinha which revolved around breaking the stereotypes that beauty corresponds to size.

Huma Qureshi on beauty standards

Talking to Cosmopolitan magazine in 2019, Huma had said, "The focus should be on developing personality and individuality, which is more important than having poker-straight hair or a size 24 waist. I have so many friends who are shamed for being skinny. Why can’t we just let women and their bodies be? I mean, right now, there are some states in America where women don’t have the right to their bodies. They can’t go through legal abortion. How sad is that? Who gets to decide what we do with our bodies? Why should it be everyone’s problem? Is it not a woman’s personal choice?”

“I’ve never chased stars. I’ve never really wanted to be the ‘It’ girl. That’s not me. I always want to be seen as an artist who can walk the red carpet, go to Cannes every year, and do the whole fashion thing. I love my fashion [laughs]. I want to be the actor who straddles all these worlds, and proudly so,” she had also said.

Huma was recently seen in Tarla, the biopic of Indian chef and cookbook author, Tarla Dalal. The film is directed by Piyush Gupta while it is backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari. It released on ZEE5 and received warm responses from the critics. Huma will be next seen in Pooja Meri Jaan.

