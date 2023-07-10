Huma Qureshi on Tarla vs Neeyat clash: 'Vidya Balan paved the way for all of us'

Huma Qureshi is receiving acclaim for her performance in Tarla, which released on ZEE5 last week. In a new interview, when the actor was asked about whether she feels any pressure that her film is also releasing with Vidya Balan's Neeyat, she had high praise for her and said that she cannot wait to watch her film as well. (Also read: Tarla: How food serves as the language of love in Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi's film) Huma Qureshi has praised Vidya Balan and said she cannot wait to watch her in Neeyat.

About Tarla and Neeyat

Tarla is based on the real-life story of popular chef Tarla Dalal, and stars Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi. The film received acclaim upon its release on ZEE5, with many praising the performances and the screenplay. Meanwhile, Neeyat, which stars Vidya Balan as a detective, released in theatres last week. The film received mixed reviews upon release.

Huma on Vidya's film Neeyat releasing on the same day

Now, in a new interview with Sucharita Tyagi on her YouTube channel, Huma Qureshi was asked whether she feels nervous about the fact that her film releases on the same day as her. In response to this, Huma said, "I love Vidya. She is like so amazing and she knows that I love her and I wanted to go watch her film as well yesterday but I could not because I was stuck with my own stuff. But I wish her all the best and I can't wait to watch her film and I am sure she would have smashed it. Listen she is just there... she has just paved the way for all of us in a way. She's the OG queen and she always will be."

Reviews of Tarla and Neeyat

The Hindustan Times review of Tarla said, "Watch Tarla for a feel-good delicious experience, and even if you don't find Huma convincing enough as Tarla, there is very little to complain. The film is now streaming on Zee5." Meanwhile, the one for Neeyat read, “In a nutshell, Neeyat is far from perfect. It needed way better writing, a focused screenplay, and more nuanced performances. There's a cameo at the end, which might put a smile on your face, though it's not sufficient to save the sinking ship. Watch Neeyat in theatres for its sheer spectacular views and if you are a Vidya Balan fan, you may be left disappointed.”

