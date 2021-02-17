IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Thai artist tackles taboos with 'lese majeste' exhibition
The artist, who doesn't disclose his real name or age, launched the exhibition last week in a gallery above a Bangkok bar, on a day when four high-profile activists were put in pre-trial detention over their taboo-breaking calls to reform Thailand's monarchy.(Reuters)
The artist, who doesn't disclose his real name or age, launched the exhibition last week in a gallery above a Bangkok bar, on a day when four high-profile activists were put in pre-trial detention over their taboo-breaking calls to reform Thailand's monarchy.(Reuters)
art culture

Thai artist tackles taboos with 'lese majeste' exhibition

A Thai political street artist who goes by the name "Headache Stencil" is exhibiting some of his riskiest work yet, with a collection of paintings that touch on a strict law that has seen dozens of people imprisoned for insulting the monarchy.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:21 PM IST

A Thai political street artist who goes by the name "Headache Stencil" is exhibiting some of his riskiest work yet, with a collection of paintings that touch on a strict law that has seen dozens of people imprisoned for insulting the monarchy.

The artist, who doesn't disclose his real name or age, launched the exhibition last week in a gallery above a Bangkok bar, on a day when four high-profile activists were put in pre-trial detention over their taboo-breaking calls to reform Thailand's monarchy.

Thailand's has some of the world's strictest "lese majeste" laws, with a penalty of up to 15 years in prison for each offence in defaming, insulting or threatening King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his closest family members.

"I have experienced this severe law for a long time. Many people told me to stay away or not get involved," said the artist, who typically spray paints on walls using stencils but has held numerous indoor exhibitions.

"But as an artist, I want to try with art and see how close I can get, how I can discuss it throughout my works."

At least 58 activists have been charged with insulting royalty since November over remarks at protests against a government backed by the military, which reveres the monarchy.

The artist's complex collection of 14 paintings borrows images from the French revolution and includes symbols of the palace, such as crowns or royal parasols.

One shows the lower half of a flying garuda, a mythical bird that is used as a seal of officialdom, clutching what appears to be a protestor in a claw.

Another painting shows three hands side-by-side above flames, two with one-finger gestures and a third with a two-finger "V" sign, referencing the number 112, the article of the Thai criminal code covering royal insults.

"My paintings have to be open-ended and people need to interpret or solve them themselves," said the artist, who said his name is a play on the headaches he believes he creates for government with his use of a stencil and spray paint.

"I just want people to see my artworks and interpret them and realise the humanity of those being charged," he said.

"They didn't kill anyone, they just disagree with someone. They should not go to jail for not loving someone that others do."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
street artist thailand
Close
The artist, who doesn't disclose his real name or age, launched the exhibition last week in a gallery above a Bangkok bar, on a day when four high-profile activists were put in pre-trial detention over their taboo-breaking calls to reform Thailand's monarchy.(Reuters)
The artist, who doesn't disclose his real name or age, launched the exhibition last week in a gallery above a Bangkok bar, on a day when four high-profile activists were put in pre-trial detention over their taboo-breaking calls to reform Thailand's monarchy.(Reuters)
art culture

Thai artist tackles taboos with 'lese majeste' exhibition

Reuters, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:21 PM IST
A Thai political street artist who goes by the name "Headache Stencil" is exhibiting some of his riskiest work yet, with a collection of paintings that touch on a strict law that has seen dozens of people imprisoned for insulting the monarchy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Revenues touched 6.96 billion yuan ($1.08 billion) over the six days to Wednesday midday, live data from ticketing platform Maoyan Entertainment shows, with higher prices padding the total and Chinese productions dominating screens.(Unsplash)
Revenues touched 6.96 billion yuan ($1.08 billion) over the six days to Wednesday midday, live data from ticketing platform Maoyan Entertainment shows, with higher prices padding the total and Chinese productions dominating screens.(Unsplash)
art culture

Chinese discouraged from Lunar New Year travel go to movies instead

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Chinese cinemas racked up record box-office revenues during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, as coronavirus travel curbs compelled millions to forego visits home during what is usually the world's biggest annual domestic migration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Christie's auctions jumps into burgeoning digital art market(Reuters)
Christie's auctions jumps into burgeoning digital art market(Reuters)
art culture

Christie's to auction digital artwork for the first time ever

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:51 AM IST
The big auction house, Christie's will be putting up a purely digital artwork auction for the first time ever. Beeple, the famous American digital artist's work, that he has made over the course of 13 years, will be sold at this auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An artwork by Lal Bahadur Singh, on display at the exhibition.
An artwork by Lal Bahadur Singh, on display at the exhibition.
art culture

Artworks that are drenched in the colours of spring

By Viveka Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Artist Lal Bahadur Singh’s works at an ongoing exhibition in Delhi, explore the bovine theme in vibrant hues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amrita Pritam(Instagram)
Amrita Pritam(Instagram)
art culture

When Amrita Pritam handled finances during Bollywood film Sparsh's shoot

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:53 AM IST
It all happened when Sai Paranjpye was looking for a producer for "Sparsh", an intense love story unfolding in a school for the blind, and filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya of "Teesri Kasam" fame agreed to do it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haruki Murakami(Instagram)
Haruki Murakami(Instagram)
art culture

Bossa Nova: Author Haruki Murakami hosts live jam for relaxation amid pandemic

AP, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Despite the pandemic, Murakami — known for bestsellers including “A Wild Sheep Chase," “The Wind-up Bird Chronicle" and “1Q84” — said he still maintains a daily routine including running and writing, but the frequent world traveler has stayed in Japan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The museum’s director and chief executive, Charles Venable, said the decision to use “white” had been intentional to show the museum wouldn’t abandon its existing audience as it works for more diversity.(AP)
The museum’s director and chief executive, Charles Venable, said the decision to use “white” had been intentional to show the museum wouldn’t abandon its existing audience as it works for more diversity.(AP)
art culture

Indianapolis museum apologizes for 'white art' job listing

AP, Indianapolis
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:19 PM IST
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields has apologized for a job listing seeking a new director who would maintain the museum’s “traditional, core, white art audience.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Curated by art writer Georgina Maddox, the "Peppery Soliloquies" at Delhi-based Art Centrix Space uncovers and investigates the notions and texture of spice through the artworks of nine artists. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
Curated by art writer Georgina Maddox, the "Peppery Soliloquies" at Delhi-based Art Centrix Space uncovers and investigates the notions and texture of spice through the artworks of nine artists. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

Art show explores narratives around Indian spices

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:55 PM IST
A new art show here looks at the historical and contemporary narratives around Indian spices while adding economic, social and political dynamics to their traditional connotations of taste and aroma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to DAG, the month-long show has brought back into focus concepts such as “scopophilia or the pleasure of looking at something or someone with reference to the gazer and the gazed”.(Pixabay)
According to DAG, the month-long show has brought back into focus concepts such as “scopophilia or the pleasure of looking at something or someone with reference to the gazer and the gazed”.(Pixabay)
art culture

Exhibition explores ‘the gaze’ of Indian artists

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Decoding generations of Indian artists’ visual approach towards their subjects and muses is the focus of an ongoing exhibition here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Gender Park campus is a 24-acre space that will act as a convergence centre for various projects, cultural and academic engagements.(ANI)
The Gender Park campus is a 24-acre space that will act as a convergence centre for various projects, cultural and academic engagements.(ANI)
art culture

Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates Gender Park campus in Kozhikode

ANI, Kozhikode (kerala) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Gender Park campus in Kozhikode on Sunday. It is an initiative to work towards gender equality and empowerment in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ilona Kolachana is a professional Finnish danseuse with a love for Indian classical and folk dance forms.
Ilona Kolachana is a professional Finnish danseuse with a love for Indian classical and folk dance forms.
art culture

“In Indian traditional music and dance, you can hear and see the echoes of long traditions,” says Finnish danseuse Ilona Kolachana

By Etti Bali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:32 PM IST
For Ilona Kolachan, it was love at first sight when she first visited Indian on a backpacking trip in 2008. She now teaches various classical Indian dance forms, and Bollywood and folk dances to people around the globe. Here is her story.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi invites inspiring ideas from art, culture and tourism for 'Mann Ki Baat'(Twitter/narendramodi)
PM Modi invites inspiring ideas from art, culture and tourism for 'Mann Ki Baat'(Twitter/narendramodi)
art culture

PM Modi invites inspiring ideas from art, culture and tourism for 'Mann Ki Baat'

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:47 PM IST
PM Modi shares toll free number and invites motivational stories or inspiring ideas for the next 'Mann Ki Baat' on February 28 from the fields of art, culture and tourism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heritage buffs profess love for historic monuments on Valentine's Day (representational image)(Pexels)
Heritage buffs profess love for historic monuments on Valentine's Day (representational image)(Pexels)
art culture

Valentine's Day: Heritage buffs declare their love for historic buildings

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Heritage buffs from all around the country expressed their love for old architecture and buildings that have a long history on Valentine's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Antique radio sets attract visitors at 7th International Radio Fair(ANI)
Antique radio sets attract visitors at 7th International Radio Fair(ANI)
art culture

Visitors attend 7th International Radio Fair to see antique radio sets

ANI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:14 AM IST
People visited the two-day Outreach International Radio Fair (OIRF) 2021 in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of World Radio Day on Saturday. The fair showcased thousands of antique radio sets, old and new broadcasting equipment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Life journey of the iconic Indian modernist is narrated through archival material at this exhibition.
Life journey of the iconic Indian modernist is narrated through archival material at this exhibition.
art culture

SH Raza the modernist, and the man behind the canvas

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:23 AM IST
This exhibition in the Capital marks the beginning of birth centenary celebrations of the Indian modernist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP