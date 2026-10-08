Warm, earthy homes are replacing cool neutrals: 7 easy decor swaps to make your home feel cosy and inviting

Tired of seeing minimal home decor everywhere? Well, somehow, this trend has made every house feel the same. Whereas if you love minimalism but still want your home to feel cosy and warm, there are better alternatives to cooler neutrals. Being a lover of vintage and warmer home decor, my recent fall home decor moodboard has been filled with warm, nature-inspired colours such as chocolate brown, moss green and taupe. Here are some easy ways to bring them into your home.

Start with the earthy-toned cushion covers

7 easy decor swaps to make your home feel cosy and inviting (Pinterest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

These are the easiest categories to start with. Consider cushion covers in colours like beige and terracotta for a warmer look. Alternatively, instead of buying a whole new pair of cushion covers, mix solid cushions with subtle prints or textured fabrics to keep the look from becoming too coordinated. Shop the look: Choose linen, cotton, velvet, or textured cushion covers in earthy shades. They can also be used seasonally without changing the rest of your living room.

Bring in brown through wood and smaller furniture

Brown doesn't have to mean painting your walls dark. Warm wood tones can bring the same richness in a more subtle way. A wooden side table, stool, tray, shelf, or lamp base can add warmth while keeping the rest of the room neutral. If your existing furniture is mostly white or light beige, even one or two darker wood pieces can create contrast.

Shop for warm wood tones, earthy colours, multiple textures and natural materials to give interiors more warmth.

You can still bring in terracotta colour without the paint

Love the warmth of earthy wall colours but don't want to repaint or renovate your walls? You can still bring the look into your home decor by adding home decor pieces such as:

ceramic planters

vases

tableware

cushion covers

artwork

rugs

lampshades

The colour works particularly well with cream, beige, off-white and natural wood. For a living room, a terracotta cushion or rug can become the accent while the larger furniture stays neutral.

Add warmth through lighting

Colour isn't the only way to make a home feel warmer. Lighting can also change how your existing colours appear, especially in the evening. A warm-toned table or floor lamp can make beige, brown, cream, and wood finishes feel richer and more inviting. Instead of relying entirely on one overhead light, try adding a smaller lamp to a side table, console, bookshelf, or bedroom corner. This also gives you a chance to introduce another earthy material or finish, such as wood, ceramic, brass, or fabric.

Don't forget texture

One reason earthy interiors feel warmer is that colour is usually accompanied by texture. Think linen cushions, woven baskets, jute rugs, wood, ceramic, cane and textured throws rather than relying on colour alone. So instead of buying seven things in the same shade of brown, choose two or three earthy colours and introduce them through different materials.

For example: Chocolate brown + cream + olive green

Choose:

brown cushion

cream-textured throw

olive ceramic vase

wooden side table

woven basket

Use green as your new neutral

If brown and terracotta feel too warm for your liking, bring in green. Muted olive, sage and moss green can work almost like neutrals while adding more depth than a plain beige or grey. Choose usage and earthy dark greens as nature-inspired alternatives to traditional neutrals.

You can introduce green through:

cushions

curtains

plants

artwork

Upholstery

How to bring the earthy trend into your home without overdoing it

The easiest mistake with an earthy palette is assuming that everything needs to be brown, green or terracotta. It doesn't. Keep your larger decor items neutral and use earthy colours as accents. A cream sofa can work with brown cushions, an olive throw and a wooden coffee table. Similarly, a white bedroom can feel warmer with caramel bedding, a wooden bedside table and a textured beige rug. Think of earthy colours as additions to your existing home rather than a reason to replace everything. That also makes the trend easier to adapt to when your tastes evolve.

Frequently Asked Questions: Are earthy colours still trending for home decor in 2026? Yes, earthy decor items add a warmer, cosier look to the home’s interior design.

Which earthy colours work best in a living room? Warm beige, caramel, chocolate brown, muted olive, and terracotta are the best earthy colour options.

How can I try the earthy home trend without repainting? Start by removing home decor items such as curtains, cushion covers, sofa covers, and bedsheets.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.