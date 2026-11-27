Now, for the first time in four decades, they find themselves in the English Premier League’s relegation zone, a floundering club with a fading identity, the butt of jokes

Manchester United was, in the not-so-distant past, the mightiest of clubs, its players resplendent in red, putting on a show for the ages, week after week, at the Theatre of Dreams (or anywhere else they happened to be).

There is something immeasurably sad about witnessing the slow toppling of a giant.

There is something immeasurably sad about witnessing the slow toppling of a giant.

Manchester United was, in the not-so-distant past, the mightiest of clubs, its players resplendent in red, putting on a show for the ages, week after week, at the Theatre of Dreams (or anywhere else they happened to be).

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Now, for the first time in four decades, they find themselves in the English Premier League’s relegation zone, a floundering club with a fading identity, the butt of jokes for their shambolic defence, with a roster of players who look like they belong in a lower tier of the league system.

“It’s really desperate and it’s tiring watching them,” Manchester United player-turned-football pundit Gary Neville said, after the team were beaten 4-0 by Liverpool last weekend. “This is actually the worst Manchester United have ever been in 53 years.”

For anyone growing up in India in the 1990s, this decline brings with it a sharp pain.

Is this the same club that once had Alex Ferguson, its irascible, irreverent, gum-chewing manager, strike fear into the hearts of all opponents (and many of his own players) as he strode the sidelines for over 25 years? The club where Eric Cantona became King Eric?

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A new documentary on that French football superstar opens with lines from Charles Baudelaire’s Flowers of Evil (1857): “I am the wound and the knife / I am the blow and the cheek / I am the limbs and the wheel / Victim and executioner”. It is testament to the kinds of players United once had that the introduction seems like a perfect fit.

Think of David Beckham’s mind-bending control over the ball. Ryan Giggs’s peregrine-falcon-like speeds. Peter Schmeichel’s Viking spirit. Jaap Stam’s leonine ferocity. This is the club that introduced a teenage Cristiano Ronaldo to the world, casting spells with his feet.

Since Ferguson retired as manager in 2013, the club has seen nothing but decline. They have stumbled through eight managers in 13 years, signed dozens of players who have failed spectacularly to live up to their price, and dimmed the lights on players who were stars before they arrived at the club, and found themselves playing out at United the worst phase in their career (think of Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Casemiro).

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This season, United have the rock-bottom distinction of having conceded more goals than any team in Europe’s top five leagues. The Theatre of Dreams now feels like the ghetto of lost causes.

The people of Manchester have always known where the root of the problem lies.

The owners of the club — the American business family the Glazers, who bought it in 2005, and US chemicals billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, who bought a minority stake in 2024 — seem to have little understanding of what it takes to run a prestige club.

Meanwhile, United are running out of time. No legacy can survive an indefinite run of this kind. It would be hard to find a decline so consistent as United’s among illustrious clubs in Europe.

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The French team Saint-Etienne comes to mind. They were the ones to beat in France, in the 1960s and 1970s. Michel Platini played for them. Their ten Ligue 1 titles are still the second-best record in that league, after Paris Saint-Germain’s 14.

Saint-Etienne’s slide began in the ’80s. They play in the second division now. Few even remember them outside France.

(Email Rudraneil Sengupta on rudraneil@ gmail.com. The views expressed are personal)