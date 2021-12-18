Ami Patel: Boots you need this winter and the ideal office party wardrobe

Boots for your soul

How many pairs of boots is too many? And is leather my best bet in terms of material for long-lasting boots?

—Anvaita, Via Instagram

Boots come in various styles: tall, wedge, moto, ankle, over-the-knee and combat, to name a few. All of these can be styled in different ways and hence, one can never have enough boots! Leather is a durable material for boots depending on the quality of leather you choose. Higher quality leather could last you for up to three years, but lower quality leather would last for as little as six months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Statement style

I want to make a statement with my outfit at an office event. What would you recommend for a day-long event that’s professional but not too formal?

—Shailvyai, Delhi

A statement dress depends on your personal style, and how extreme a statement you want to make. You could wear a collared dress or a pencil skirt paired with a blouse or shirt. A blazer pantsuit would also be a smart option for a day-long event.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, December 19, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch