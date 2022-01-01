Ami Patel: Nail art and hair update

Nailing the nail game

How often should I get my nails done? And what are some practical nail art works I could do?

—Gayatri C, Mumbai

You can get your nails done every two to three weeks depending upon the wear and tear on them due to your daily job. A French manicure is the most practical nail art work you could choose. It is simple, elegant and will go with most of your clothing. Neutral shades with a pop of colour are suitable for the summer and burgundys, reds and shades of brown are amazing for the winter. A gel manicure will keep your nails in their best shape and prevent your nail paint from chipping.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Be weave ready

What’s the best way to weave your hair? Or is that something that doesn’t suit Indian hair?

—Vernika, Via Instagram

Section your hair into parts and attach the weaves evenly so that they blend with your hair and look natural. Indian hair can sometimes be frizzy and hair weaving could give this type of hair an unnatural look because of the difference in texture.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, January 2, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch