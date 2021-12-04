Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ami Patel: Winter jackets and travel essentials
brunch

Ami Patel: Winter jackets and travel essentials

How to pack efficiently and minimally while heading to the hills and the heavy duty coat you need this season
Our expert sorts out your winter wardrobe
Published on Dec 04, 2021 07:55 PM IST
ByAmi Patel

The hills are calling

I’m heading for a 15-day trip to the hills but can only carry one bag. Could you suggest essentials I should carry?

—Anupriya T, Via Email

Wear comfortable boots in a neutral colour as they are travel-friendly and also good for the winter. Carry a pair of slippers, two to three sweaters and one overcoat, which you can wear while you are travelling. If the place is extremely cold place, take two sets of thermals, three-four pairs of warm leggings, gloves and a beanie. Also take good skincare to keep your skin hydrated and a thermal water bottle to keep yourself hydrated. And don’t forget medicines to help you fight any sort of ailment you may experience on your trip.

Winter wonderland

With winter here, which should I go for—a trench coat, leather jacket or bomber jacket?

—Shreeni, Delhi

As winter approaches, we will be transitioning from light outerwear to heavy duty coats. For this climate, a bomber jacket would be suitable. A bomber jacket is a short jacket with a front zipper and functional pockets on both sides. Made of leather, polyester, cotton or nylon, bomber jackets come in various types and have a sleek look that pair well with warm inner wear. These are perfect for the winter and provide a great style statement as well.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, December 5, 2021

