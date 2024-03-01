 Can your name shape your destiny? Meet Grafila, Romanch, Swizzle and more - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Can your name shape your destiny? Meet Grafila, Romanch, Swizzle and more

Can your name shape your destiny? Meet Grafila, Romanch, Swizzle and more

ByAnushree Chatterjee
Mar 01, 2024 05:38 AM IST

India has no laws against naming children. It means names can be diverse, unique and sometimes, a path to finding your soulmate too. See how some people live with their unusual names

Raise your hand if you know (or are!) an Aryaveer, Ahana, Samaira, Qutdsiya, Hridhaan, Dhairyav or Akaay. And don’t hate your parents. They grew up with Rahuls, Rohits, Nehas, Aditis, Salmans and Kirans. All they wanted was a name that would make their kid stand out. How were they to know that every other parent wanted the exact same thing?

Jain’s aunt named her Grafila, and she’s never met another person with the same name.
Jain’s aunt named her Grafila, and she’s never met another person with the same name.
In the US, celebrity kids have such unusual names as Blue Ivy. (Shutterstock)
In the US, celebrity kids have such unusual names as Blue Ivy. (Shutterstock)
Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow named their daughter Apple. Such unconventional names are banned in Japan. (Shutterstock)
Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow named their daughter Apple. Such unconventional names are banned in Japan. (Shutterstock)
India has no laws when it comes to naming children. Neither does the US. Meet North West. (Shutterstock)
India has no laws when it comes to naming children. Neither does the US. Meet North West. (Shutterstock)
Romanch Rapose’s name is a letter away from Romance. He’s heard every pun imaginable. (Satish Bate)
Romanch Rapose’s name is a letter away from Romance. He’s heard every pun imaginable. (Satish Bate)
Lokeshwar Nath Vora and Sumangala Verma, got talking about their unusual names on Hinge.
Lokeshwar Nath Vora and Sumangala Verma, got talking about their unusual names on Hinge.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On