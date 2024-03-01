Can your name shape your destiny? Meet Grafila, Romanch, Swizzle and more
Mar 01, 2024 05:38 AM IST
India has no laws against naming children. It means names can be diverse, unique and sometimes, a path to finding your soulmate too. See how some people live with their unusual names
Raise your hand if you know (or are!) an Aryaveer, Ahana, Samaira, Qutdsiya, Hridhaan, Dhairyav or Akaay. And don’t hate your parents. They grew up with Rahuls, Rohits, Nehas, Aditis, Salmans and Kirans. All they wanted was a name that would make their kid stand out. How were they to know that every other parent wanted the exact same thing?
Share this article