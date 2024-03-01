Can your name shape your destiny? Meet Grafila, Romanch, Swizzle and more

Raise your hand if you know (or are!) an Aryaveer, Ahana, Samaira, Qutdsiya, Hridhaan, Dhairyav or Akaay. And don’t hate your parents. They grew up with Rahuls, Rohits, Nehas, Aditis, Salmans and Kirans. All they wanted was a name that would make their kid stand out. How were they to know that every other parent wanted the exact same thing?

Jain’s aunt named her Grafila, and she’s never met another person with the same name.