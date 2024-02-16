 Celebrate kajal! Tips, techniques, memories and more from our fav peeps - Hindustan Times
Celebrate kajal! Tips, techniques, memories and more from our fav peeps

Celebrate kajal! Tips, techniques, memories and more from our fav peeps

ByShraddha Chowdhury
Feb 16, 2024 10:08 AM IST

India’s love for kajal, soorma and eyeliner just won’t budge. Celebrate beauty’s dark side with tips, techniques, memories and, of course, recommendations. Kohl it a bumper issue

Kajal, kohl, soorma. When it comes to black eyeliner, everyone’s got something to say. It’s the first item of makeup Indians try. It’s the last thing we’ll give up from our kits. “I feel naked without it!” says singer Pratichee Mohapatra. There’s no such thing as too black. And the quest for a darker, smoother, longer-wearing, non-smudging, easy-smoking, matte, glossy, wing-making, waterproof liner is the stuff of epics.

The quest for a darker, lasting, non-smudging, matte, glossy, wing-making, waterproof liner is the stuff of epics. (Shutterstock; Design by Monica Gupta)
Ankush Bahuguna first tried kajal after watching Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat (2018).
The first time Zeenat Kulavoor tried kajal, she used her finger and got it all over her waterline and eyelids.
Karma Dhingra says she used to steer clear of kajal. “The first time I tried it, I felt a sense of power.”
Pernia Qureshi Gilani’s nani and dadi had special containers to store their soorma.
Growing up in London, Sophie Choudry used to watch her mum apply stunning eye makeup.
Rimmel was the first brand of kajal Elton Fernandez used from his mother’s closet.
Nisha Narayanan’s favourite look remains the smudged kajal on the lower lash line.
Diipa Buller Khosla picks gel liner, not pencil, to control the intensity of the black around the eyes.
Anu Kaushik’s mother used to make her own with burnt almonds and ghee. They still make it every Diwali.
Monica Dogra says she grew up watching women kohl-line their eyes.
The first time Sushant Givgikr used kajal, he was in Class 5. He took it from his mother’s purse.
Shunali Khullar Shroff has deep-set eyes, so she uses kajal sparingly, usually along the waterline.
Aishwarya Nair Matthew appreciates a bold liner at a 45-degree angle.
Aryaman Singh says Kohl and eyeliner have been associated with the punk movement. (SHANTANU KRISHNAN)
Pratichee Mohapatra and her sisters weren’t allowed to use makeup until college.
Follow Us On