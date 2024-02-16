Celebrate kajal! Tips, techniques, memories and more from our fav peeps
Feb 16, 2024 10:08 AM IST
India’s love for kajal, soorma and eyeliner just won’t budge. Celebrate beauty’s dark side with tips, techniques, memories and, of course, recommendations. Kohl it a bumper issue
Kajal, kohl, soorma. When it comes to black eyeliner, everyone’s got something to say. It’s the first item of makeup Indians try. It’s the last thing we’ll give up from our kits. “I feel naked without it!” says singer Pratichee Mohapatra. There’s no such thing as too black. And the quest for a darker, smoother, longer-wearing, non-smudging, easy-smoking, matte, glossy, wing-making, waterproof liner is the stuff of epics.
