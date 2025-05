Don’t listen to the minimalists. To overpack is not to overdo. It is to prepare for being fully yourself on a holiday. Packing a spare kurta, a just-in-case ensemble for a night at the opera, your trusted ionic hair dryer, that second pair of statement earrings, midnight munchies from home — these are not signs of excess, but of intention.

Don’t listen to the minimalists. To overpack is not to overdo. It is to be well-prepared. (SHUTTERSTOCK)