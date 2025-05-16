Menu Explore
Drawing Room: Madhu Das on the light in Sheela Gowda’s Darkroom

ByNoor Anand Chawla
May 16, 2025 10:26 AM IST

Bengaluru's Sheela Gowda uses unconventional materials to create thought-provoking art, exploring themes of identity, marginalization, and hope.

Bengaluru-based Sheela Gowda has used cow dung, kumkum powder, human hair and several other unusual objects, often foraged in markets and on roadsides, to create art. Her work is, in her own words, an attempt to “transform the material without changing its identity too much and weave in my own ideas in the larger sense of the work, so both of them exist side by side.”

For Darkroom (2006), Sheela Gowda stacked tar drums create a hut like those found in Indian slums.
In And Tell Him of My Pain, kumkum-soaked threads represent the marginalisation of women.
