Ever grumbled that tech doesn’t last these days? That you have to replace your phone, laptop or kitchen gadget every year? It might be a You problem. “The idea that devices fail with time is a myth,” says Jingyansu Choudhury, founder and CEO of the tech-repair platform, Techyuga. “They’re more likely to fail with neglect.”

The idea that devices fail with time is a myth. Most devices fail due to neglect. (SHUTTERSTOCK)