Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi
Feel the beet: Meet Tarun Nayar, the musician who makes plants sing

ByChristalle Fernandes
Jun 06, 2025 10:11 AM IST

Tarun Nayar makes music with flowers, leaves, roots and mushrooms. See how he plugs into nature, and how it responds

For most musicians, a sound-check before a concert means making sure your instruments sound good. But for Tarun Nayar, the process is a little different. Electrodes are rigged up to banyan tree leaves, clipped to the petals of iris flowers, plugged into oyster mushrooms or whatever he’s picked as his instruments that day.

Nayar uses synthesisers to convert electric signals from mushrooms and plants into sounds. (ANDRE CHAN)
Bio-sonification is a niche and nerdy world. Mushrooms sound wonky and squiggly; trees, like a chorus.
For Nayar, plant music is an important way to connect with the environment. (ANDRE CHAN)
Nayar has played his plant-based concerts in parks, botanical gardens, even restaurants.
Friday, June 06, 2025
