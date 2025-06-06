Feel the beet: Meet Tarun Nayar, the musician who makes plants sing
ByChristalle Fernandes
Jun 06, 2025 10:11 AM IST
Tarun Nayar makes music with flowers, leaves, roots and mushrooms. See how he plugs into nature, and how it responds
For most musicians, a sound-check before a concert means making sure your instruments sound good. But for Tarun Nayar, the process is a little different. Electrodes are rigged up to banyan tree leaves, clipped to the petals of iris flowers, plugged into oyster mushrooms or whatever he’s picked as his instruments that day.