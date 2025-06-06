Feel the beet: Meet Tarun Nayar, the musician who makes plants sing

For most musicians, a sound-check before a concert means making sure your instruments sound good. But for Tarun Nayar, the process is a little different. Electrodes are rigged up to banyan tree leaves, clipped to the petals of iris flowers, plugged into oyster mushrooms or whatever he’s picked as his instruments that day.

Nayar uses synthesisers to convert electric signals from mushrooms and plants into sounds. (ANDRE CHAN)