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Get to know... Aaliyah Kashyap

Published on: Nov 12, 2026, 20:42:19 IST
By Purnima Goswami Sharma
Prefer HTon Google
Aaliyah Kashyap loves cooking, baking and feeding people.
Aaliyah Kashyap loves cooking, baking and feeding people.
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Digital creator and host Aaliyah Kashyap (@AaliyahKashyap) is listening to The Strokes, craving biryani and fan-girling over Martin Scorsese

Currently I am: Working on something exciting for YouTube.

High point in life: Getting married to the love of my life and celebrating with my closest friends and family.

Low point in life: Moving away from home to study and dealing with my mental health. I’ve worked for years to overcome it with therapy.

On my playlist: Adore u, by Fred Again and Obongjayar; Soma, by The Strokes; Yeh Duniya, by Curtain Blue.

Today I’m craving: Mutton biryani from Arsalan in Kolkata.

Last thing I ordered online: Halloween decor.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Stop comparing yourself to other people on social media. You’re doing great.

My favourite subject in school: Psychology.

I’d swipe right on: Empathy.

My secret skill is: I love cooking, baking and feeding people.

A superpower I wish I had: Being able to talk to animals.

My favourite Sunday memory: My mom and I would go to Indigo Deli for coffee and gossip.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Martin Scorsese in New York in 2017. My dad had a meeting with him and surprised me.

If I could time travel: I’d attend college and finish my degree. I dropped out because I was homesick.

The best thing about fame: Meeting so many cool people and working with so many beloved brands.

The worst thing about fame: The unwanted opinions and trolling.

From HT Brunch, November 14, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

 
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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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