Get to know... Ridhi Dogra

Currently I am: Travelling and working on something exciting. Actor Ridhi Dogra says she’s attracted to a person’s energy and their eyes.

High point in life: Every time I was scared to do something and went ahead and did it.

Low point in life: Losing loved ones. It’s heartbreaking, but one learns to make room for grief.

On my playlist: Hawaayein, from Jab Harry Met Sejal; Hanuman Chalisa, by Shekhar Ravjiani; Come Undone, by Robbie Williams

One thing I would never buy: Trending products by luxury brands, which are pretending to be essentials. I despise this kind of marketing.

Today I’m craving: A bagel.

Last thing I ordered online: Uncle Chipps.

App I check before bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: None. 18-year-old me was a rockstar. I continue to learn from her.

My favourite subject in school: English.

I’d swipe right on: Nothing. I’m not into virtual dating. I’m attracted to energy and eyes.

My secret skill is: Being calm in nasty situations.

A superpower I wish I had: To shine my light on the world.

My favourite Sunday memory: I’m from Delhi. On Sunday’s I’d swim and gorge on cheese balls with Nani at the club. Visiting Nani’s house meant pampering. She recharged my batteries.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Shah Rukh Khan when I worked with him on Jawan. He’s an incredibly blessed soul. I was talking gibberish.

My favourite bad habit: Giving people the benefit of the doubt when it’s not needed.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Go forward. Backwards is done. Forward could save me a lot of worrying.

The best thing about fame: It’s temporary. You can focus on the real things.

The worst thing about fame: It’s temporary. If you get too attached to it, you’re screwed. .

From HT Brunch, August 09, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch