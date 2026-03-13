Get to know... Sona Mohapatra

Currently I am: Headlining the Sufi Heritage Festival in Delhi. Sona Mohapatra would swipe right on someone unafraid of strong women.

High point in life: I find one every day. Waking up with purpose, creating beauty, and starting conversations that matter.

Low point in life: When I spoke up during India’s #MeToo movement and was removed from a TV show. Many accused predators faced no repercussions.

On my playlist: Chayanat, by The Anirudh Varma Collective; Ghat Ghat Mein Panchi Bolta, by Kishori Amonkar; Night Song, by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Michael Brook.

One thing I would never buy: Bots. Or validation.

Today I’m craving: Hot aloo parathas with white butter.

Last thing I ordered online: Henna for my Untamed Beloved show.

App I check before bed: Notes. I journal when the world goes quiet.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Your dissent will scare people. Do it anyway.

My favourite subject in school: History, drama, music.

I’d swipe right on: Curiosity. Intelligence. And someone unafraid of strong women.

My secret skill: I can turn soundcheck chaos into showtime magic.

A magic tool I wish I had: A mute button for noise - social, digital, ideological.

My favourite Sunday memory: Dawn in the Khadakvasla hills, cycling through mist to the stables, oiling my favourite horse before riding bareback over dew-kissed grass. That’s what teenage freedom tasted like.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting the poetry of Kabir after aeons for the Untamed Beloved show and realising it still breathes.

My favourite bad habit: Saying exactly what I think.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Sit with Mirabai for an evening and ask her how she survived being untamed.

The best thing about fame: Amplification. When your voice can shift culture and reach someone who needed it that day.

The worst thing about fame: Projection. People fall in love with an idea of you, not the (flawed) human being.

