    Get to know... Sona Mohapatra

    Singer-producer @SonaMohapatra is journaling, listening to Sufi music and craving hot aloo paranthas. She’s also wishing she could mute people

    Published on: Mar 13, 2026 8:46 AM IST
    By Veenu Singh
    Currently I am: Headlining the Sufi Heritage Festival in Delhi.

    Sona Mohapatra would swipe right on someone unafraid of strong women.
    Sona Mohapatra would swipe right on someone unafraid of strong women.

    High point in life: I find one every day. Waking up with purpose, creating beauty, and starting conversations that matter.

    Low point in life: When I spoke up during India’s #MeToo movement and was removed from a TV show. Many accused predators faced no repercussions.

    On my playlist: Chayanat, by The Anirudh Varma Collective; Ghat Ghat Mein Panchi Bolta, by Kishori Amonkar; Night Song, by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Michael Brook.

    One thing I would never buy: Bots. Or validation.

    Today I’m craving: Hot aloo parathas with white butter.

    Last thing I ordered online: Henna for my Untamed Beloved show.

    App I check before bed: Notes. I journal when the world goes quiet.

    Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Your dissent will scare people. Do it anyway.

    My favourite subject in school: History, drama, music.

    I’d swipe right on: Curiosity. Intelligence. And someone unafraid of strong women.

    My secret skill: I can turn soundcheck chaos into showtime magic.

    A magic tool I wish I had: A mute button for noise - social, digital, ideological.

    My favourite Sunday memory: Dawn in the Khadakvasla hills, cycling through mist to the stables, oiling my favourite horse before riding bareback over dew-kissed grass. That’s what teenage freedom tasted like.

    My most star-struck moment: Meeting the poetry of Kabir after aeons for the Untamed Beloved show and realising it still breathes.

    My favourite bad habit: Saying exactly what I think.

    If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Sit with Mirabai for an evening and ask her how she survived being untamed.

    The best thing about fame: Amplification. When your voice can shift culture and reach someone who needed it that day.

    The worst thing about fame: Projection. People fall in love with an idea of you, not the (flawed) human being.

    From HT Brunch, March 14, 2026

