Get to know... Sona Mohapatra
Singer-producer @SonaMohapatra is journaling, listening to Sufi music and craving hot aloo paranthas. She’s also wishing she could mute people
Currently I am: Headlining the Sufi Heritage Festival in Delhi.
High point in life: I find one every day. Waking up with purpose, creating beauty, and starting conversations that matter.
Low point in life: When I spoke up during India’s #MeToo movement and was removed from a TV show. Many accused predators faced no repercussions.
On my playlist: Chayanat, by The Anirudh Varma Collective; Ghat Ghat Mein Panchi Bolta, by Kishori Amonkar; Night Song, by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Michael Brook.
One thing I would never buy: Bots. Or validation.
Today I’m craving: Hot aloo parathas with white butter.
Last thing I ordered online: Henna for my Untamed Beloved show.
App I check before bed: Notes. I journal when the world goes quiet.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Your dissent will scare people. Do it anyway.
My favourite subject in school: History, drama, music.
I’d swipe right on: Curiosity. Intelligence. And someone unafraid of strong women.
My secret skill: I can turn soundcheck chaos into showtime magic.
A magic tool I wish I had: A mute button for noise - social, digital, ideological.
My favourite Sunday memory: Dawn in the Khadakvasla hills, cycling through mist to the stables, oiling my favourite horse before riding bareback over dew-kissed grass. That’s what teenage freedom tasted like.
My most star-struck moment: Meeting the poetry of Kabir after aeons for the Untamed Beloved show and realising it still breathes.
My favourite bad habit: Saying exactly what I think.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Sit with Mirabai for an evening and ask her how she survived being untamed.
The best thing about fame: Amplification. When your voice can shift culture and reach someone who needed it that day.
The worst thing about fame: Projection. People fall in love with an idea of you, not the (flawed) human being.
From HT Brunch, March 14, 2026
