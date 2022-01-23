Guest Column by Pranav Panpalia: Gen Z and the phone data legacy

Inheriting values, properties, ancestral wealth and even diseases seem to be old-fashioned now. The sci-fi movie set-up (this highly digitised world) we live in has made ‘data’ the centre of the human ecosystem. And Gen Z and those even younger are all set to bequeath data to their descendants upon their deaths. A few may will even auction it, trust me!

Recently, Apple updated a digital legacy feature that allows you to pass your phone data to your loved ones after your death. Excluding the payment and password details, the inheritor will have access to almost everything on your phone—pictures, text messages, apps, and more. Interesting, right?

The devil in the details

At some point, we all have thought about what will happen to our phones after our death. Having lived most of our lives on phones, we must plan our deaths on them, too. Only the phone truly knows the vulnerable, dark, and untold sides of our stories. The thought of it getting into the wrong hands makes many of us anxious. We don’t look forward to being judged after our demise.

Pranav Panpalia, founder of OpraahFx, is an influencer marketing entrepreneur who believes in entertaining people with respectful and clean content

Who gets to know you better?

With access to everything on your phone, the inheritor will have the chance to know you deeper and better. So, someone who likes/loves you unconditionally is the best nominee for the inheritance of your phone. Leaving access to your phone data is a way of leaving a piece of you behind. It is a digital museum or encyclopedia for your loved ones to explore. Inheritors will also have the opportunity to complete any task/wish that you may have left unfinished or unfulfilled.

Make sure that the nominee you choose knows most of your life and wouldn’t be too overwhelmed to know/learn something new, is not judgemental, and will keep your data confidential. For the last time, choose the best one, please!

Don’t be selfish

We have massive amounts of work-related information stored on our phone. Access to this will help your peers and business function effectively. After all, the show must go on.

So, if you wish to pass on your phone, kindly structure the data systematically.

No one will have the time and energy to go through your phone with a disturbed mind and watery eyes. Please do thema favour and start organising your phone’s data now.

From HT Brunch, January 23, 2022

