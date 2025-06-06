Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
Hot and unbothered: How Jaideep Ahlawat channels both soft and sexy energy

ByKritika Kapoor
Jun 06, 2025 10:32 AM IST

Jaideep Ahlawat has played both mafia boss and avenging cop. But lately, he’s been giving off Pedro Pascal energy. How does he play it soft, sensitive, smouldering and sexy all at the same time?

Jaideep Ahlawat is not your typical leading man. Sure, he’s 6’1’’, has dreamy eyes and a brooding face. But it’s not in a dipped-in-chocolate, gym-chiselled, Insta-ready way. And yet, his Instagram page (@JaideepAhlawat) is bursting with heart and fire emojis in the comments. “Your looks scream raw masculinity!!!” writes one woman, under a slideshow of him in a tux. “You’ve activated my daddy issues,” adds another young lady. Women from Dehradun to Dhaka (and as far away as Toronto) are simping, the way they only do for romantic heroes.

The internet is calling Ahlawat the desi Pedro Pascal for his green-flag masculinity. (SHOT BY PRADHUMNA SHARMA)
The internet is calling Ahlawat the desi Pedro Pascal for his green-flag masculinity. (SHOT BY PRADHUMNA SHARMA)
On Instagram, fans leave compliments such as “Your looks scream raw masculinity!!!” (SHOT BY PRADHUMNA SHARMA)
On Instagram, fans leave compliments such as “Your looks scream raw masculinity!!!” (SHOT BY PRADHUMNA SHARMA)
Ahlawat’s dance in Jewel Thief (2025) has a fandom of its own.
Ahlawat’s dance in Jewel Thief (2025) has a fandom of its own.
Ahlawat has played the alpha (like in Action Hero) and non-alpha. He feels accepted either way.
Ahlawat has played the alpha (like in Action Hero) and non-alpha. He feels accepted either way.
Ahlawat starred as a bald, introverted maths teacher in Jaane Jaan. Still cute.
Ahlawat starred as a bald, introverted maths teacher in Jaane Jaan. Still cute.
Even as a tired, paunchy cop in Paatal Lok, women found Hathi Ram hot.
Even as a tired, paunchy cop in Paatal Lok, women found Hathi Ram hot.
In 2022, Ahlawat played Shefali Shah’s gentle childhood love in Three of Us.
In 2022, Ahlawat played Shefali Shah’s gentle childhood love in Three of Us.
The actor played an evil godman in Maharaj (2024). He says once you change your body, you change too.
The actor played an evil godman in Maharaj (2024). He says once you change your body, you change too.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Hot and unbothered: How Jaideep Ahlawat channels both soft and sexy energy
Friday, June 06, 2025
