Hot and unbothered: How Jaideep Ahlawat channels both soft and sexy energy
ByKritika Kapoor
Jun 06, 2025 10:32 AM IST
Jaideep Ahlawat has played both mafia boss and avenging cop. But lately, he’s been giving off Pedro Pascal energy. How does he play it soft, sensitive, smouldering and sexy all at the same time?
Jaideep Ahlawat is not your typical leading man. Sure, he’s 6’1’’, has dreamy eyes and a brooding face. But it’s not in a dipped-in-chocolate, gym-chiselled, Insta-ready way. And yet, his Instagram page (@JaideepAhlawat) is bursting with heart and fire emojis in the comments. “Your looks scream raw masculinity!!!” writes one woman, under a slideshow of him in a tux. “You’ve activated my daddy issues,” adds another young lady. Women from Dehradun to Dhaka (and as far away as Toronto) are simping, the way they only do for romantic heroes.