HT Brunch Game Show: Which millennial has planned this year’s finances best?

Kritika Agrawal, 33, advocate

Kritika plans to invest in crypto soon

What’s your financial goal for 2022?

I’ve planned how much to invest in stock, corpus and assets and am looking at investing in crypto soon.

What’s your take on new-age investments?

Clients introduce me to new tech like AI and FinTech. A client is thinking of setting up crypto in India!

How did you decide on this goal?

Financial planning needs to be fun.

How old were you when you started planning your finances?

23.

Did your parents also plan finances?

Not formally.

Did financial setbacks help you decide your goal?

My financial goals benchmarked the progress of my private practice.

Does a planned financial calendar help you stay calm?

It helps me invest in phases through the year.

Do you take advice for financial planning?

Just tips for different perspectives.

Rakshit Ahuja, 31, digital marketing professional

Rakshit says his crypto assets have outperformed others

What’s your financial goal for 2022?

To go lighter on mutual funds, heavier on direct equity stocks.

What’s your take on new-age investments?

I’m bullish about them. I did have some setbacks with bitcoin, but in the last 20 months, my crypto assets have outperformed every other asset.

How did you decide on this goal?

I invested in knowledge.

How old were you when you started planning your finances?

It happened gradually.

Did your parents also plan finances?

They invested in real estate. There was no crypto.

Did financial setbacks help you decide your goal?

Currently, I am going through a setback.

Does a planned financial calendar help you stay calm?

It’s comforting.

Do you take advice for financial planning?

I follow online advisors.

Neha Sharma, 37, Financial advisor

Neha puts SIPs aside for every goal

What’s your financial goal for 2022?

I’ve defined my various kitties for this year: for retirement, for liquidity, for the unforeseen future, etc.

What’s your take on new-age investments?

Investing in new-age channels like crypto is for those whose risk appetite is huge.

How did you decide on this goal?

My usual 10 to 15 per cent growth didn’t happen in the pandemic, so I re-thought my financial goals.

How old were you when you started planning your finances?

23.

Did your parents also plan finances?

Mostly real estate or gold. Some shares.

Did financial setbacks help you decide your goal?

My separation from my husband motivated me.

Does a planned financial calendar help you stay calm?

Yes, absolutely. I put SIPs aside for every goal.

Do you take advice for financial planning?

I consult my seniors.

And the winner is…Kritika Agrawal

“Invest using a Crypto SIP…”

“Kritika has built a risk-averse portfolio by adequately diversifying her investments. She cultivates the financial planning habit by adding fun elements to her investing,” says Gaurav Dahake, who is the CEO and co-founder at Bitbns, a leading cryptocurrency exchange in the country.

“Rakshit must consider investing across a diversified basket of avenues, while Neha needs to consider a goal-based investment strategy,” he adds.

How to invest in crypto currency

There are more than 8,000 coins to pick from, but new investors should consider coins backed by strong fundamentals such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple etc and then gradually enhance their exposure to other alt coins.

The simplest and safest way to invest in cryptocurrency is via a crypto SIP, similar to a SIP in mutual funds. You can invest a fixed amount of money and start as low as `100 per day.

From HT Brunch, January 30, 2022

