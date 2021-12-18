HT Brunch Game Show: Who continues to navigate the pandemic correctly?

Seldon Tenzing, 35, entrepreneur

Seldon still avoids crowded places

The pandemic is still on. How are you keeping your guard up?

I believe staying cautious is still necessary. I avoid crowded places.

And vaccinations?

I’m vaccinated and encourage my family and friends to get the shot too.

Are you living your life while exercising caution? How?

There were a lot of setbacks, but my approach has been to focus on what is in my control, and let go of what is not.

How often did you step out after the first wave and the second?

I moved to Dharamsala from Delhi in August 2020 for a new business.

Were you pressurised to step out?

The first couple of months, I was okay to stay at home, but kept myself busy as I launched my life coaching business.

Chitra Papnai, 41, homemaker

Chitra only visits spacious al-fresco restaurants

The pandemic is still on. How are you keeping your guard up?

Although we have started stepping out, we never forget to mask up.

And vaccinations?

My family, friends and I are all vaccinated.

Are you living your life while exercising caution? How?

I joined a group activity class but realised the evening classes were packed, so I got jittery. Now, I go in the afternoons.

How often did you step out after the first wave and the second?

After the first wave, we stepped out once a week to visit family. Now, we go only to spacious al-fresco restaurants.

Were you pressurised to step out?

No, but there was a human need to socialise. I was a bit apprehensive, but my husband and friends made me realise we couldn’t put our social lives on hold forever, even if the pandemic is here to stay.

Heena Kohli Khan, 41, screenwriter

Heena avoids places with no ventilation

The pandemic is still on. How are you keeping your guard up?

I have got used to the ‘new normal’. I go to office and maintain mask discipline.

And vaccinations?

I am vaccinated, but I don’t push people to get the jab, as a lot of people feel strongly about it.

Are you living your life while exercising caution? How?

I follow a few simple rules, like avoiding closed spaces and places with no ventilation. A crowded beach or a park on Sunday is best avoided.

How often did you step out after the first wave and the second?

I avoided stepping out then, but not now.

Were you pressurised to step out?

I pressurised myself, but we need to move on with precaution, responsibility and most of all, care.

And the winner is…Chitra Papnai

“In a pandemic, always stay aware”

“Chitra wins as she has consistently been aware of the virus and has taken all the precautions, but has not panicked. Socialising is important for balanced mental health, but doing so with Covid-appropriate behaviour is the most important,” says Dr Rajesh Chawla, senior consultant, respiratory, critical care and sleep medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi.

Tips from the doctor: With Omicron, the new variant of the Covid virus, the need of the hour is to practice Covid-appropriate behaviour. Take both the doses of the vaccine, follow social distancing practises and avoid unnecessary travel. Take all the required precautions, engage in an active and fit lifestyle, keep a check on your mental health, consume the appropriate nutrition and follow all the guidelines stipulated by experts and healthcare practitioners.

From HT Brunch, December 19, 2021

