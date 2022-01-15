HT Brunch Game Show: Whose social media strategy for 2022 is best?

Srishti Dixit, 28

Srishti plans to bring back her sarcastic flair

Srishti is an actor and creator whose Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Poo’ video made her popular overnight

Your social media goal for 2022?

The idea is to take time and make content that I would enjoy watching myself. I also enjoy taking the piss out of trends, so more of that.

How do you plan to detox?

I just want to have fun with creating instead of thinking of it as a chore.

What made you realise that this is your social media goal?

I lost a bit of my sarcastic flair. That led to inactivity.

Has the pandemic had an impact on this decision?

I feel burnt out and that reflects in my social media.

How does social media impact your mental health?

I’m big on self-preservation, so I can step away from social media with ease. And regroup.

Shivesh Bhatia, 25

Shivesh will shoot for different platforms

Shivesh is a recipe developer and content creator whose drool-worthy dessert videos went viral during the pandemic

Your social media goal for 2022?

To do a certain number of videos per month, dividing it for shooting for different platforms.

How do you plan to detox?

I’ll spend less time on social media for personal consumption.

What made you realise that this is your social media goal?

I feel I didn’t give enough importance to video content last year.

Has the pandemic had an impact on this decision?

People have been in the kitchen more than ever. That’s why they’re looking for videos, which is why my goal is to create more content.

How does social media impact your mental health?

Creating content makes me happy. I just engage with people whose content makes me happy.

Radhika Bose, 35

Radhika will take a day off every week from social media

Radhika is a fitness influencer and yoga instructor, who focusses on body positivity

Your social media goal for 2022?

I want to make Reels which are not trend-focussed but more about me.

How do you plan to detox?

When you work for a company, you get a day off. So, I will take a day off and put my phone away.

What made you realise that this is your social media goal?

I’ve noticed a major shift in my mood when I spend time on my devices. Excess is not good for you.

Has the pandemic had an impact on this decision?

When you’re stuck at home, you spend more time on social media.

How does social media impact your mental health?

There’s no black and white answer on what works for your mental health. I work out, which keeps me away from my devices.

And the winner is…Srishti Dixit

“Make your social media feed a safe space”

“I liked her approach to improving her content. It aligns with my personal beliefs. Social media has become a chore for plenty of creators and the key to making it is to have fun along the way,” says Viraj Sheth, co-founder and CEO of Monk Entertainment.

Tips on handling social media:

Make your social media feed your safe space. If you don’t like someone’s comment on your feed, ignore or block them. If I don’t enjoy a friend’s content, I mute or unfollow them. I fill it with things or people I enjoy consuming. Clean up your social media feed like you clean up your home.

From HT Brunch, January 16, 2022

