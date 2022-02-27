Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / In Bed With Krishna Shroff: “I’m very temperamental, but I’m working on it”
brunch

In Bed With Krishna Shroff: “I’m very temperamental, but I’m working on it”

The fitness content creator talks about being claustrophobic, going in a date with someone she met on Facebook, and munching on grilled cheese at midnight
Krishna poses in her bedroom exclusively for this HT Brunch column; Hair and make up by Twinkle Dhariya; Styling by Krishna Shroff (Divvina A Rikhye)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByDinesh Raheja

Krishna Shroff is happy to have created an identity for herself unrelated to her famous film family, comprising her father, Jackie, brother, Tiger, both of whom are famous actors, and mother Ayesha. But Instagram’s ‘It’ girl (with 1m followers) remains rooted to her family. “We’ve always been extremely close since it’s been just been the four of us. We are each other’s biggest supporters and critics. Family’s opinion matters the most when it comes to work,” she says.

A nomad at heart, Krishna says, “You will never find me in one place for too long. Growing up, I looked up to my superhero brother and his grit and determination; but I definitely drew inspiration from people I met on my travels.”

Founder of the MMA Matrix gym, Krishna shares, “I believe in balance, so I don’t shy away from chocolate and champagne even when it isn’t a ‘cheat’ day.”

List three things nobody knows about you. 

1. I’ve been told I have a resting b***h face and am pretty unapproachable. But I promise you, we can be best friends too.

2. I’m extremely claustrophobic. 

3. I’m very temperamental, but I’m working on it and getting better at it too. It took me ages to think of these three things because I’m an open book.

Would you go on a date with someone you met on social media?

Yes. Been there, done that. It was Facebook.

One relationship rule you follow. 

Live and let live, but respect the boundaries people set. 

Your midnight munch? 

Grilled cheese. 

What are your guilty pleasures?

Champagne, pizza, and Nutella straight from the jar.

Your favourite exercise? 

Squats. All day, every day. 

A health shot you swear by.

Hot water with lemon on an empty stomach in the morning. And fresh ginger root tea before bed. 

A podcast you are listening to.

I love the Joe Rogan podcast. 

(From left) Jackie, Krishna, Ayesha and Tiger Shroff
A perfume you keep on your bedside table? 

The entire Miss Dior collection. 

One thing you do for your mental health.

Keep my circle extremely tight. 

Bedside stories

Your favourite breakfast in bed?

I always have breakfast in bed. And it’s always eggs, toast and a black coffee. Don’t talk to me before that.  

What do you wear to bed? 

Nothing.

What are you reading in bed right now?

I don’t read. I usually fall asleep to cooking videos. 

Are you big on sleepovers? 

Actually, I don’t like them. I don’t like anyone in my bed, so I avoid sleepovers. I love my own space.

This or that?

Tofu or paneer?

Paneer because I think it’s higher in protein. 

Funny friend or intellectual friend?

Funny friend. Intellectual ones can get annoying and I love a good laugh.  

Confiding in dad or in mom?

Mom, just because I feel she gets it more, being a woman. 

From HT Brunch, February 27, 2022

