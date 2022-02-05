Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / In Bed With Mahima Makwana: “My midnight munch? Makhanas!”
brunch

In Bed With Mahima Makwana: “My midnight munch? Makhanas!”

The actor talks about being extremely moody, the importance of clarity in relationships and taking hour-long power nap to recharge
Mahima poses exclusively for this HT Brunch column; Styling: Kishan Pandya; Hair & make-up: Monali Shah (Monali Makeovers); Location courtesy: Taj Lands End, Mumbai (Shivangi Kulkarni)
Updated on Feb 06, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByDinesh Raheja

Mumbai girl Mahima Makwana is excited about what comes next, now that she has TV shows and a big-budget film like Antim, where she played the lead opposite Ayush Sharma, under her belt. The former child actor, who started her journey with shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum and Balika Vadhu, has more than a million followers on Instagram today—proof of the immense popularity she has gained for her fun content. Given her fame, is she an extrovert? “I’m more of an ambivert... more of an observer,” she smiles.

“Every day is a challenge in some way, be it personal or professional. All of us are made up of countless achievements and failures,” she adds, as she slips and reveals her quirky side. “But, I’m a Doraemon at heart,” she laughs. ­

List three things nobody knows about you?

1. I am extremely moody.

2. I sing when I’m happy.

3. I try not to judge anyone because it takes away a lot of energy. But my perception of people is impacted by how they treat animals, people working under them and whether they change their personality as per convenience.

What’s your guilty pleasures?

Maggi and ice-cream.

Your midnight munch?

Makhanas.

A health shot you swear by?

RELATED STORIES

Lemon juice with ginger and honey.

One relationship rule you follow?

To ensure you talk about everything. The more clarity there is, the better the equation will be.

A podcast you like listening to?

The Ranveer Allahbadia show on Spotify.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#WonderGirl. That’s what my best friend calls me.

Bedside stories

Which is the one must-have on your bedside table?

My phone charger and a bottle of water. My phone and I are both on ‘Do not disturb’ mode at night.

What do you wear to bed?

My favourite night suit is a loose T-shirt and a pyjama—the most comfortable outfit ever.

Do you believe in power naps?

During shoots and other taxing days, an hour-long power nap recharges me.

Top Mobile Deals

This or that?

Meal at a dhaba or a five-star hotel?

A mix of both... comfort and authenticity!

Venice or Paris?

Paris.

From HT Brunch, February 6, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP