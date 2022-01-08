In Bed With Rohan Vinod Mehra: “My 2am friend? My mum!”

Rohan Vinod Mehra’s stock registered a strong impression when he went toe-to-toe against an actor like Saif Ali Khan in the share-market saga, Bazaar (2018).

Films drew Rohan like a magnet though his father actor Vinod Mehra passed away months before he was born. Raised by his mother in Mombasa, a small beach town in Kenya, he completed a bachelors degree in Mathematical Economics and Econometrics at the University of Nottingham in England. But he was active in the university’s filmmaking society and acted-directed in student films, sending them to film festivals around the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohan has played the guitar since as far back as he remembers. “It has become a big part of who I am; it is therapeutic.” His eclectic taste in music encompasses both Indian and western classical music, funk, blues, soul, jazz and even some hip-hop. He enthuses, “I also love clicking photographs. I tend to drift towards street photography and portraiture.”

List three things nobody knows about you.

1. I’m addicted to coffee.

2. I grew up in Kenya, East Africa.

3. I don’t like cherry tomatoes.

What do you keep on your bedside table?

The book I’m reading, a small-sized guitar and my laptop.

What’s one thing which you don’t have on your bedside table but would like to have?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A clock with an alarm. I rely on my phone too much.

Is the cellphone on your bedside? How long can you stay without checking it?

Yes, it is. If I’m playing my guitar, I can go hours without checking it. These days, I’m playing James Brown and Freddie King.

What do you read in bed?

Always a novel. Classic or contemporary literature. My most recent reads—White Teeth by Zadie Smith and Brave New World by Aldous Huxley.

Do you need white noise to fall asleep?

Yes. I usually listen to music on my headphones or have a YouTube video playing in the background.

Which is your preferred side of the bed?

Strangely, I find myself sleeping diagonally!

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#curious

Bedside stories

Do you have a bedroom to yourself?

I live with my mum. I do have my own room, but my dog Pumba stakes claim on my bed from time to time.

What do you wear to bed?

T-Shirt and Pj bottoms.

Who is your 2am friend?

My mum, she’s up until 4am!

If you were marooned on an island, what would you do to fall asleep?

Listen to the waves, of course.

This or that?

George Clooney or Tom Hanks?

George Clooney.

Taking the stairs or waiting for the elevator?

Taking the stairs.

Morning jogs or gymming at night?

Morning jogs.

Gujarati thali or Chinese buffet?

Gujarati thali.

From HT Brunch, January 9, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch